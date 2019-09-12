Stage Zero Life Sciences: StageZero Life Sciences to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS) ('StageZero' or the 'Company') will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of cancer and multiple disease states through whole blood. Aristotle, our next generation test, is a panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle is built on our proven and proprietary Sentinel Principle Technology Platform which has been validated on 10,000 patients and used to develop the first liquid biopsy for Colorectal Cancer, with further validation currently underway. In addition to building a pipeline of products for early cancer detection, the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified reference laboratory based in Richmond, Virginia that offers the ColonSentry test as well as licensed biomarker tests for lung, breast and prostate cancers. To learn more visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. To request complimentary investor registration: please visit our website at www.microcapconf.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com



SOURCE: StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559308/StageZero-Life-Sciences-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Investor-Summit-on-September-16th-17th-in-New-York-City