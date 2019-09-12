Global Micro Mobility Market to Reach $31.93 Billion by 2029

FREMONT, California, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market intelligence report by BIS Research, titled 'Global Micro Mobility Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029', the global micro mobility market is expected to reach $31.93 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.95% by value, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

There is an increasing usage of micro mobility travel modes in urban cities, mainly for first- and last-mile connectivity. Micro mobility is defined as personal transportation by use of vehicles that have the ability to carry maximum of two passengers. Bicycles are the most common example of this concept. Other micro mobility vehicles include small electric cars, electric bicycles, and all major types of scooters, which are generally small vehicles and run on electric power.

The report offers a wide perspective of the micro mobility market and analyzes the growth factors and market strategies adopted by various companies for the future of micro mobility ecosystem. The research is based on extensive primary interviews (in-house experts, industry leaders, and market players) and secondary research (a host of paid and unpaid databases), along with the analytical tools, that have been used to build the forecast and the predictive models.

Further, the study includes factors such as short distance trips (under five miles), low speed trips (limited to maximum of 40 miles/hour), personal transportation trips, and logistics trips, as some of the major segments for the micro mobility industry. The report also provides an analysis of the market growth opportunities for micro mobility across different regions as well as countries.

According to Paarijaat Sharma, Principal Analyst at BIS Research, "Micro mobility services have witnessed high growth, majorly in the U.S. and China, during the initial phase of its inception. In this ecosystem, companies from China and the U.S. have acquired the market share, globally, during the initial period of micro mobility market evolution during 2014-2018."

The micro mobility market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.74%, in terms of value, during the forecast period (2019-2029). The Asia-Pacific region generated majority of the revenue due to the demography of the region, along with the increased usage of smartphone apps, and the ease of access to affordable on-demand travel options due to the presence of many micro mobility companies in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the micro mobility market are Marble, Easymile SAS, Floatility GmbH, Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd., and Bird Rides Inc. The key players operating in this market have launched new micro mobility products and have increased their partnership and collaboration activities over the recent years to expand their businesses, upgrade their technologies, and compete with competitors' product portfolios. Driven by the rapid evolution of the end-user industries such as mobility-as-a-service, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by several important players in the micro mobility market, with the motive of developing lightweight and more efficient micro mobility vehicles.

This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the micro mobility market and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 21 companies including Marble, Easymile SAS, Floatility GmbH, Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd., Bird Rides Inc., Skip Transportation, Spin Scooters, Sway Mobility, LimeBike, Scoot Network, Zagster, Uber, Ola, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Zomato, Micro Mobility Systems, Rydies, Segway Inc., Dynamic Bicycles, GoJek, and GoBike (Ford).

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the global micro mobility market size in terms of revenue in 2019, and how is it expected to perform from 2019-2029?

What are the major consumer demands and expectations effectively fulfilled by micro mobility?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market for the period 2019-2029?

What are the impacts of the micro mobility service on the global environmental issues?

How much revenue is expected to be generated by different segments of the global micro mobility market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029:

On the basis of requirement, including short distance trips and first-and last-mile trips



On the basis of application, including commercial (logistics) micro mobility service and private



On the basis location, including tracks, roads, and footpaths



On the basis of region, including North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Rest-of-the-World (ROW)

, , , Rest-of-the-World (ROW) What are the key developments and strategies of the companies in the market?

Which are the key companies in the industry, and how are they expected to perform in the ecosystem?

