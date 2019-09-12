Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management announces its support of Pain Awareness Month, a time when various organizations work to raise public awareness about the issues in the area of pain and pain management annually in September.

"Pain is an invisible ailment that has many people suffering, often in silence," said Dr. Stephen J. McColgan, Vivera's Chief Medical Officer. "We are proud to support Pain Awareness Month, with the hopes that talking about pain and better ways to manage pain openly can help create positive change."

Nearly 100 million Americans experience chronic pain - more than the number of patients with diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined. Pain can be triggered by age, an injury, surgery or an accident and is associated with a number of medical conditions including arthritis, back problems and nerve damage. In many chronic pain cases, it can be difficult to find the exact underlying cause. Living with ongoing pain can have a negative effect on mental health and can lead to depression, anxiety and a lower overall quality of life.

Chronic pain is one of the leading causes of long-term disability in the United States and to date, physicians and patients have largely managed pain with opiates. Opioid medications bind to the areas of the brain that may control pain and can produce feelings of euphoria. As the brain becomes used to these feelings, it often requires more medication to produce the same effect and that can lead to addiction. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), more than 130 people die every day from opioid-related drug overdoses.

"Part of Vivera's mission is to research and develop non-addictive pain management solutions because we believe there are alternatives to addictive opioids," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "If we can improve treatment options, perhaps we can also alleviate suffering."

Because pain is subjective, many patients don't speak up about what they are experiencing. That's why this year's theme for Pain Awareness Month is "Let's Talk About Pain." Any person or organization can get involved by attending an online event, participating in the social media photo challenge, hosting a 'Wear Blue Day', using LetsTalkAboutPain, PainAwarenessMonth, and PAM2019 on social media. More details can be found at uspainawarenessmonth.com.

As Vivera continues to focus on non-addictive pain management solutions, Vivera encourages everyone to share their experiences and participate in Pain Awareness Month. Joining the conversation and increasing awareness about chronic pain could ultimately help millions of Americans and their families who deal with the issue every day.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

