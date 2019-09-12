Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") reports on a mapping and surface sampling program on its Mariposa Gold project, White Gold District, Yukon. Mariposa is a 280 km2 property covering the prolific Scroggie and Mariposa placer gold creeks, 30 km east of Newmont Goldcorp's Coffee Gold Project. Seven samples collected from float of quartz vein and stockwork material at the Hackly Zone averaged 2.50 gpt Au and 5.67 gpt Ag, with the highest, 9.75 gpt Au and 15.7 gpt Ag from a hematite-rich sample of quartz vein. All samples were collected upslope from historical trenching, suggesting an undiscovered structurally controlled gold source. The Hackly Zone occurs immediately above a particularly productive placer mining area on Mariposa Creek, noted for pristine gold nuggets that appear to be close to their bedrock source.

Float samples, Hackly Zone

Number Type Au- ppb Ag-ppm 2377900 grab 0.003 0.05 2599201 0.6m chip 2.060 2.60 2599202 0.6m chip 1.873 4.70 2599203 0.1m chip 0.737 3.80 2599204 0.1m chip 1.482 4.90 2599205 0.1m chip 9.751 15.70 2599206 grab 1.273 1.00 2599207 0.55m chip 2.816 7.00



The Company plans additional prospecting and trenching in the area of the new discovery prior to planning a drill test.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and Spius Cu-Mo porphyry in southern British Columbia.

