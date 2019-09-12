Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed FSD Pharma (OTCQB: FSDDF) ("the Company"), a company focused on the research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome, and on the development of the highest quality indoor grown, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis. CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Dr. Bokhari began the interview by sharing some background information about the Company. "We are a licensed grower of indoor grown, medicinal-grade cannabis," stated Dr. Bokhari. He further explained that the Company's facility is located outside of Toronto, which is quickly expanding to become the largest indoor grow facility of its kind. In addition to this business sector, the Company also has a strong focus on the research and development of numerous cannabinoid pain treatments.

Dr. Bokhari also shared that the Company has recently acquired Prismic Pharmaceuticals, which will allow them to advance their treatment for fibromyalgia. "We're very excited about that effort," said Dr. Bokhari.

Jolly then asked about the Company's upcoming revenue sources. Dr. Bokhari explained that the Company received its full Sale for Medical Purposes license on June 21, 2019. "That initiated a formal sales process for us," shared Dr. Bokhari, adding that the Company also has a cultivation license, as well as processing license and medicinal-grade sales license.

Dr. Bokhari also shared that another recent acquisition made by the Company has expanded their distribution channels to Europe, particularly in Germany. "We're hopeful that this will translate into better revenue lines for us," explained Dr. Bokhari.

The Company has also secured another major revenue source by handling the processing of other licensed producers. He explained that some growers may not have such capabilities, representing a substantial opportunity for the Company.

Dr. Bokhari further explained that the Company has applied for a license extension to sell extended release gel capsules. This application will likely be finalized by the end of the year and could add significant value to the Company's revenues.

Jolly then noted that the Company recently raised funding for its bioscience division and asked about their plans for this business sector. Dr. Bokhari explained that when the Company went public in May of 2018, they were able to raise $53 million. Now the Company is looking to raise an additional $5 million in an effort to support their bioscience division for the advancement of their research and development of cannabinoid compounds and their role in the treatment of numerous illnesses.

To close the interview, Dr. Bokhari thanked his shareholders for their support and encouraged interested listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current projects. "We're doubling down and investing further. We believe in the fundamentals of our company," stated Dr. Bokhari.

