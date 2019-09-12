Magal is a leading homeland security technology provider, selling sensors and video products, as well as full turnkey solutions that provide the technological layer of perimeter protection around critical infrastructure. While 2018 was a strong growth year, 2019 so far has been more subdued and the stock has strongly pulled back. Given a recent uptick in bookings and backlog, combined with a resurgence of interest in border protection solutions, there is potential for renewed order growth and increasingly profitable recovery in the latter part of 2019 and beyond.

