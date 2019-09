Over the last 18 months PowerHouse and its partners Peel Environmental and Waste2Tricity (W2T) have put most of the building blocks in place for commissioning the first commercial distributed modular generation (DMG) waste-to-energy plant by the end of FY20. This potentially represents the first of dozens of small sites in the UK and abroad using unrecyclable plastic that would otherwise go to landfill to generate hydrogen for electric vehicles and electricity.

