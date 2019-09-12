With Clarabridge, Leading Maker of Vacuums and Kitchen Appliances Acts on Voice of Customer Data to Deliver Five-Star Products and Experiences

In collaboration with Clarabridge Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management solutions for the world's top brands, one of America's leading floorcare and kitchenware companies, SharkNinja, has integrated customer feedback data across its business to create new products and evolve its customer experience. Based on Voice of the Customer (VOC) data from the Clarabridge platform, SharkNinja revamped its customer call journey to increase customer satisfaction by 6%, reduce total call volume by 5%, and lift its NPS score by 42%.

SharkNinja is a relentless innovator in the housewares industry with an unwavering focus on consumer satisfaction. With three contact centers on three separate continents, the company manages over one million customer inquiries a year across phone, email, chat, web reviews, and social media. Clarabridge ingests all of SharkNinja's customer feedback into its platform, normalizes the data, and reveals nuanced insight into VOC that engineers, marketers, customer service agents, and the C-suite alike can act on.

"At SharkNinja, we look to customer feedback data to help innovate our existing products, and identify customer demand and interest in potential future products," said Jake Finch, Vice President, Insights Intelligence at SharkNinja. "Whether it's the length of a vacuum cord, or introducing an entirely new pressure cooker that crisps, Clarabridge provides a deep understanding of what our customers want and need that we can quickly turn into action."

With a dedicated ear to VOC, SharkNinja reoriented its customer call journey to match customers to agents, rather than agents to customers. For example, customers who have a technical issue are immediately paired with an agent particularly skilled in resolving tech-related challenges. As a result, SharkNinja customers experience faster call times, increased satisfaction, and a higher likelihood of first-call resolution. Taken together, SharkNinja reduced customer service call volume by 5%, experienced a 6% lift in customer satisfaction, and increased its overall NPS score by 42%.

Similarly, SharkNinja's innovative company culture empowers its employees to quickly evolve new product ideas from a concept to an item on store shelves. For example, The Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker went from a drawing to a hot-selling product driving significant demand in less than 18 months. With a complete view of customer feedback data across every channel, SharkNinja can continue to develop and deliver five-star products based on what consumers want and need.

"It's not enough for businesses to simply have access to data they need a plan for acting on those insights to drive value and implement change," said Mark Bishof, CEO of Clarabridge. "SharkNinja has tapped into an often overlooked source of valuable insights and instilled a data-driven, customer-centric culture across its organization that prioritizes listening to what consumers want and delivering the products and services required to meet their needs."

About Clarabridge

Clarabridge helps the world's leading brands take a data-driven, customer-focused approach to everything they do. Using AI-powered text and speech analytics, the Clarabridge experience management platform enables brands to extract actionable insights from every customer interaction in order to grow sales, ensure compliance and increase operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.clarabridge.com.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is an innovation leader in the housewares industry and creator of the familiar household brands Shark and Ninja. SharkNinja provides the latest in easy-to-use innovative technology with a growing line of solutions that consist of Shark cleaning and home-care products and Ninja kitchen appliances. Products are sold at major retailers and through distributors around the world. Ninja and Shark are registered trademarks of SharkNinja Operating LLC. For more information, visit sharkninja.com.

