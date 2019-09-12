GoExpedi Announces New Partnership With Ensign Energy Services Inc. to Innovate Drilling Supply Chain Process

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / GoExpedi (www.goexpedi.com) has collaborated with Ensign, a leading global drilling company, to provide Ensign's fleet of drilling rigs with an innovative new technology tool that will significantly enhance its supply chain capability to support their 24/7 drilling operations. Known as an innovator in Supply Chain, Ensign has identified GoExpedi as a partner within the e-commerce, supply chain and logistics space.

Rick Pingel, Vice President, Global Supply Chain at Ensign said, "We see advanced technology as a great tool, a tool that allows us to challenge the status quo in the oilfield and specifically in the Supply Chain space, a tool that will assist with significantly improving service levels to our drilling rigs while never compromising safety or quality in our drive to operate as cost-effectively as possible. In GoExpedi, we found a team of talented individuals who have combined Oil & Gas industry experience with cutting edge IT and analytical proficiency. GoExpedi has created a custom procurement platform for Ensign that allows Rig Managers to procure necessary materials and supplies directly from their rig site. Our site uses a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform with interactive images, subscription ordering features, and a fully customized parts catalog. Additionally, our Operations and Supply Chain teams receive detailed data and analytics on all expenditures, providing a direct line of sight to our expenditures in real-time."

Tim Neal, CEO, GoExpedi says, "Ensign is a great partner for us. They have an innovative mindset and are a clear leader in the field when it comes to looking at how to improve their operations. They see the benefits that technology can bring to ensure they get the right parts, at the right time, to keep their rigs running."

Ensign started the rollout of their new platform on August 1 and will stage the expansion across its entire fleet of rigs. GoExpedi will provide Ensign with end-to-end services, ranging from the customized procurement platform, geotag tracking of parts to the 'last mile' of delivery to the Ensign rigs.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. They are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well-servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Ensign's premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing.



GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through their online e-commerce platform. Their innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with rig management experience, backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

