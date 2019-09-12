Technavio has been monitoring the global dentures market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 298.04 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global dentures market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Dentures Market Analysis Report by Product (partial and complete dentures), End-users (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the presence of oral health initiatives and the availability of advanced dentistry solutions. In addition, growing demand for cosmetic procedures such as teeth whitening, and teeth alignment correction are anticipated to further boost the growth of the dentures market.

There is an increase in the growth of the edentulous population due to the rising incidence of periodontal diseases and dental caries. Tooth decay, tooth trauma, and gum disease among the geriatric population results in edentulism. This is driving the need for advanced dentistry solutions and oral health initiatives, which will drive the market during the forecast period.

Major Five Dentures Market Companies:

Dentsply Sirona

Dentsply Sirona owns and operates businesses under various segments such as technologies equipment and consumables. The company offers Lucitone Fas-Por+, which provides excellent strength, aesthetics, and color stability in denture production.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Ivoclar Vivadent owns and operates businesses under various segments such as ivoclar vivadent and ivoclar digital. The company also provides SR Phonares II, which comprises of anterior molds that offer exceptional aesthetic qualities and high wear resistance features.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. has business operations under various segments, namely mobility, health care, food packaging, basic materials, and others. The company offers Pala Premium, which are highly aesthetic teeth used in removable and fixed dentures to facilitate effective integration with the residual dentition of the patient.

Modern Dental Group Limited

Modern Dental Group Limited has business operations under various segments, namely fixed prosthetic devices, removable prosthetic devices, and other devices. The company offers Cr/Co or Titanium Partial Denture, which is cost-effective, non-invasive partial tooth replacement denture.

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH Co. KG

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH Co. KG owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Unified business segment. The company offers VITA PHYSIODENS Posterior, which consists of premium posterior teeth made of MRP composite with excellent durability and abrasion stability.

Technavio has segmented the dentures marketbased on the type and region.

Dentures End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

Dental clinics

Others

Dentures Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

