Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (FRA: 1XNA) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") is pleased to announce that it has successfully delivered a first commercial production run of prototypes to a globally leading healthcare and diagnostics company. The client case involves the use of Ynvisible's printed one time activated electrochromic displays. The display is intended as a replacement to the electronic display currently in use in the client's globally recognized consumer product.

The client case demonstrates growing interest toward Ynvisible's electrochromic displays as a visual indicator technology in the healthcare sector. With the strong trend in digitalization of healthcare and the expanding market for point of care diagnostic meters and testing products, an increasing number of in-the-field and at home testing products incorporate electronic displays and visual indicators.

"We are excited about the opportunities for Ynvisible's electrochromic displays as a replacement to low end LCD displays, LED indicator lights, and other electronic indicators," Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO, commented and continued, "The healthcare sector has a growing number of applications where the diagnostic tests are intended for single use. In response to customer requests, we've developed our one time activated electrochromic displays as an easy to use, ultra low power, and sustainable electronic indicator solution for disposable tests. The appearing image is easy to understand, requires no power after activation, cannot be erased, and product wrongly reused."

Ynvisible is now offering its one time activated electrochromic displays to a range of end products. The healthcare and wellness sector is one of Ynvisible's three primary business arenas. Other key business arenas include Logistics & Retail, and Premium Consumer Products. The client name and contract details is in this case are withheld due to reasons of client confidentiality. Next steps are pursued with the client.

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible is a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has experience, know-how and intellectual property in the field of electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products.

For additional information regarding Ynvisible Interactive and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at ynvisible.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ynvisible @ynvisible

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ynvisible

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ynvisible/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jani-Mikael Kuusisto"

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47753