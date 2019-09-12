Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Mark Jarvis, CEO of Shoal Point Energy (CSE: SHP), announced today that the 3-D seismic data acquisition program at the Mount Evans project in Kansas is complete. The seismic survey covered 10 square miles out of the 121 square mile Area of Mutual Interest that Shoal Point shares with partner Shelby Resources LLC.

"The data will now be processed, which could take up to thirty days," said Mr. Jarvis. "Once processing is complete, we will, along with Shelby, interpret the data, rank the targets and start drilling."

About Shoal Point Energy Ltd.

Shoal Point Energy Ltd. is a public petroleum exploration and development company listed on the CSE exchange under the symbol "SHP". The company is focused on the Mount Evans project in Kansas.

