Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Bullfrog Gold Corp. (CSE: BFG) (OTCQB: BFGC) is one of the latest new listings on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company also trades on the OTCQB under the symbol "BFGC".

David Beling, President and CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased with the dual listing to provide greater liquidity for our shareholders and significantly broaden our access to investors in Canada, the UK, Europe, and other countries."





Bullfrog is a junior exploration company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of properties that may contain gold, silver and other metals in the United States.

The company owns, controls or has acquired mineral rights on 5,250 acres of Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the South Bullfrog Mining District, located in the prolific Walker Trend about 120 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrick Bullfrog Inc. produced 2.3 million ounces of gold from 1989 to 1999 from the Bullfrog Mining

District using conventional milling and mining methods, before operations were terminated when gold prices were less than $300 per ounce and ore reserves were depleted.

The Beatty area is highly active for gold exploration and has several major land holdings controlled by Bullfrog Gold, AngloGold, Coeur Mining, Corvus Gold and Waterton Global Resources. Kinross Gold also entered the area by recently staking nearly 200 mining claims west of the company's major land block.

An independent NI 43-101 report prepared in August 2017 estimated mineralization at 624,000 ounces at 0.7 grams per tonne gold at 0.36 grams per tonne gold cutoff, within an expanded pit based on a gold price of $1,200 and the use of heap leaching.

The company obtained a large database from Barrick, including detailed information on 155 miles of drilling in 1,262 holes in the area, and has defined Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone pit expansions and several prospective exploration targets.

The remaining two of four permit applications have now been approved, which combined with previous approvals, allow for drilling priority exploration and pit expansion targets on Bullfrog lands. Encouraging results from column leach tests on bulk samples from the Bullfrog (BF), Mystery Hill (MH) and Montgomery-Shoshone (MS) areas are summarized in the video. The Bullfrog area ores are highly amenable to leaching fine sizes produced from high-pressure grinding rolls, as evidenced by an average gold recovery increase of nearly 17%.

The company continues to evaluate all available data and plans to conduct exploration and development programs on the Bullfrog Project to expand resources and ascertain economic viability.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.BullfrogGold.com, contact David Beling, President and CEO, at 970-628-1670 or email info@BullfrogGold.com.

