The "France Automotive Refinishes Coatings 2019 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides consumption estimates in both volume and value for automotive coatings, with 2018 as the base year and forecasts to 2023. The information in the reports is based on a comprehensive programme of interviews with key players in each country, backed up by thorough secondary research and an in-house database of global paints and coatings market data.

Product Coverage:

Market volumes in metric tonnes (2011-2023)

Market values in EUR, USD and local currency (2017 and 2018)

Market shares by company in volume (2017 and 2018)

Chemistry breakdown: Pure acrylic, alkyds, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, others (2011-2023)

Technology breakdown: Water-based, solvent-based, powder, radiation-cured (2011-2023)

Functional layer breakdown: Refinishes (fillers, primer, basecoat, clearcoat (2011-2023)

Prices and values breakdown by: Chemistry, technology and functional layer (2017 and 2018)

Key Topics Covered:

1. FR Coatings Background

1.1 FR Background Overview

1.2 Key Figures

1.3 Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

1.3.1 Imp/Exp: SB Polyesters

1.3.2 Imp/Exp: SB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.3 Imp/Exp: SB Polymers

1.3.4 Imp/Exp: WB Acrylics Vinyls

1.3.5 Imp/Exp: WB Polymers

1.3.6 Imp/Exp: Other Paints Varnishes

2. Foreword Automotive Coatings

2.1 Foreword Automotive Coatings

3. FR Automotive Sector

3.1 FR Automotive Sector Overview

3.2 Automotive Production

3.3 Vehicles in Use

4. FR Automotive Refinishes Coatings

4.1 FR Market Overview

4.2 Historical and Forecasts: Automotive Refinishes

4.2.1 Prices and Market Values

4.2.2 Prices and Values by Application System

4.2.3 Prices and Values by Resin Type

4.2.4 Prices and Values by Functional Layer

4.3 Application System: Historical and Forecasts

4.3.1 Resin Type: Historical and Forecasts

4.3.2 Functional Layers: Historical and Forecasts

4.3.3 Paint Grade: Historical and Forecasts

4.4 Market Shares: Automotive Refinishes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/724dgy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005562/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900