Diamond Vision, Which Specializes in LASIK Surgery in Atlanta, Georgia, Opens Second Location in Downtown Atlanta

Diamond Vision is a Leading Regional Expert LASIK Surgery Center

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / The founders of Diamond Vision, a leading regional provider of LASIK surgery in Atlanta, Georgia, are pleased to announce the grand opening of their second location in Downtown Atlanta.

To learn about Diamond Vision and their expert LASIK surgery services, please visit https://diamondvision.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, for people who are looking for an ophthalmologist, Diamond Vision in Atlanta offers outstanding eye care. The physician group practice specializes in LASIK and laser vision correction, and the team of physicians truly makes their patients' vision their chief priority.

Now, with the grand opening of the new location in downtown Atlanta, the staff at Diamond Vision is looking forward to serving even more patients who live in Atlanta, as well as nearby Alpharetta and Tucker. Diamond Vision also has locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Our number one priority is you, our client. We believe in our expertise and hold ourselves to the highest standards," the spokesperson noted, adding that they truly care about their patients' eyesight as much as their clients do, which is why they feature the best eye doctors in the country.

"In addition, Diamond Vision offers free consultations with the attention and care you expect. You can count on us."

During or after the consultation, patients can speak with one of the award-winning ophthalmologists at Diamond Vision, who will discuss the various options that are available. In addition to LASIK, Diamond Vision offers other options for laser procedures; these include Intralase, Bladeless LASIK, CustomVue, PRK, Vision ICL and cataract surgery. Dr Steven Stetson, Diamond Vision's renowned chief ophthalmologist performs the majority of the surgery for their Atlanta patients, the spokesperson noted.

Dr. Stetson was the former Chief of the prestigious US Air Force Academy's Laser Eye Clinic, and has performed over 68,000 refractive procedures. He was a decorated USAF Major who received a medal of commendation for his outstanding service. He said, "The core values that drove our success during my Air Force days are the same ones that drive Diamond Vision today: Integrity, Service, and Excellence in all we do."

For people who are looking for general eye care and routine checkups, Diamond Vision offers that too. They provide eye exams, eyeglasses and contact lenses prescriptions, along with disease diagnosis and treatment, prescriptions for medications and more.

"Our team is ready to serve you. We'll walk you through a custom eye health plan that fits your specific needs."

About Diamond Vision:

Diamond Vision offers LASIK and laser eye surgery in New York, New Jersey, Atlanta and Connecticut. With a world-class staff, multiple locations and a proven track record for delivering superior results using the very latest technologies, their only focus is their patients. The Diamond Vision LASIK Center of Atlanta, GA serves the LASIK needs of their national and international clientele, as well as residents of Atlanta, Alpharetta, and Tucker. For more information, please visit https://diamondvision.com/.

Contact:

Chris Sabo

chris@diamondvision.com

888-678-4341

SOURCE: Diamond Vision

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559397/Diamond-Vision-Which-Specializes-in-LASIK-Surgery-in-Atlanta-Georgia-Opens-Second-Location-in-Downtown-Atlanta