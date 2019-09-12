Tecogen, Inc.: Cultivation Facility in Southeastern US Selects Tecogen to Support Expansion

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of two 400-ton Tecochill units to a cannabis cultivation facility located in Southeastern US. The order supplements the existing 800 tons of Tecochill equipment at the facility to bring the full building engine-driven chilling capacity to 1600 tons, reducing the electric load requirement by approximately 1.2 Megawatts compared to electric chillers. The project is expected to include a maintenance contract that will be serviced out of Tecogen's Florida service center.

"Modern cultivation facilities recognize the tremendous infrastructure requirements for precisely controlled growing environments needed for high value crops such as cannabis," noted Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. "Switching to Tecochill gas engine chillers allows substantial reduction in the facility's electrical requirements from the local utility, simplifying both the upfront infrastructure requirements of the site and the long-term operational costs. The associated electrical cost savings, combined with the economics of free heat recovery utilization for dehumidification or other process operations creates a compelling model that is becoming the template for indoor cultivation facilities."

While electric chillers can be a low-cost option for plant designers, their long-term operating costs become challenging in an increasingly competitive cultivation industry. In addition to increased resiliency to grid outages, Tecogen's mechanical combined heat and power systems result in significant greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions. The 1600-ton Tecochill plant at this facility is capable of reducing its GHG footprint by upwards of 1400 tons/year compared to electric cooling.

"We are continuing to grow our installed base in the Southeast with the support of our Florida service center established last year," noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO. "Our local service presence gives customers confidence that their equipment will have on-call factory direct support to maintain equipment uptime and performance. Our service centers are an important part of our business, and I am glad to see continued growth in the Southeast."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

