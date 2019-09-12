Technavio has been monitoring the global battery market for energy storage systems (ESS) since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by 1477.40 MW in terms of units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005581/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global battery market for ESS 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 119-page research report with TOC on "Global Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Analysis Report by Technology (lithium batteries, sodium batteries, and others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and RoW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing economic benefits of ESS. In addition, several advances in battery ESS technologies are anticipated to further boost the growth of the battery market for ESS.

The growing focus on the installation of solar PV across various end-user industries including utility, commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is driving the popularity of energy storage systems. Several countries are experiencing heavy loads and power outages due to the growing demand for power during peak hours. This is driving the adoption of renewables in the energy mix and thus the need for ESS. Thus, the increasing economic benefits of ESS are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Five Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Companies:

BYD Company Ltd.

BYD Company Ltd. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as automobiles and related products, mobile handset components and assembly service, rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic, and others. The company is expanding its production capacity in the new energy vehicle industry. The company launched the first electric bus leasing program in the US in July 2018.

Kokam

Kokam manufactures various systems including Kokam containerized energy storage system (KCE), Kokam all in one series, Kokam uninterruptible power supply (KUPS) series, and community energy storage (CES). In addition, the company launched K-UPS, a new line of Li-ion high UPS battery racks in July 2018.

LG Chem

LG Chem has business operations under various segments, namely basic materials chemicals, energy solutions, IT electronic materials and advanced materials, life sciences, and common and others. The company provides efficient energy solutions to its customers and offers battery cells, battery packs, battery modules, and battery rack systems.

NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

NGK INSULATORS, LTD. owns and operates businesses under various segments such as power, ceramics, electronics, and process technology. The company offers NAS battery energy. The NAS is a large-scale battery system with advantages such as long duration, high power, and long-life expectancy.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. has business operations under various segments such as energy solutions and electronic materials. The company's key offerings in the battery ESS include energy platform, medium platform, 1,500 high voltage platform, and 40FT ISO container platform.

Technavio has segmented the battery market for energy storage systems (ESS)based on the type and region.

Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Lithium batteries

Sodium batteries

Others

Battery Market for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities are:

Solar Home Systems Market Global Solar Home Systems by type (PAYG products and cash products) and geography (MEA and ROW).

Hybrid Power Systems Market Global Hybrid Power Systems Market by technology (solar-diesel, solar-wind-diesel, wind-diesel, and others), end-users (non-residential and residential), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005581/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

media@technavio.com