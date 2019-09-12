Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest marketopportunity analysis for a fast fashion retailer. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to identify the right marketing channels to invest in and also implement strategies to bring sales back on track.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005453/en/

The fast fashion sector is a booming industry with diverse and big opportunities in store. However, this sector is faced with a unique set of challenges due to its highly dynamic nature. According to experts at Infiniti, this year will be shaped by consumer shifts linked to technology, social causes, and trust issues along with the potential disruption from geopolitical and other macroeconomic events. Only those fast fashion retailers who accurately reflect the trends or have the courage to self-disrupt will emerge as winners.

Every day you're dealing with the changing nature of retailing and the information imbalance caused by mobile apps, social media, and big competitors with bigger budgets. Request a free proposal to know how our market opportunity analysis can help you successfully compete.

The business challenge: The client is a fast fashion retailer headquartered in Central America. They noticed a sudden drop in sales and believed it was due to the recent change in their merchandising mix. However, they faced predicaments in confirming this assumption. They also wanted to identify opportunities to lure more customers and strategize to keep them hooked on to the brand.

Capitalize on the right opportunities to scale your business to greater heights. Get in touch with our experts to learn more about our market opportunity analysis solutions and its benefits for your business.

The solution offered Our industry experts helped the client undertake a comprehensive market opportunity analysis. Factors including market size, customer database, and market trends were considered. A detailed customer intelligence engagement was also provided to the client apart from market opportunity analysis.

During the customer intelligence solution, our team of experts split customers into groups based on those who purchased since the merchandising mix change was implemented and those who hadn't. For each group, they compared the number of new vs. existing customers, purchase frequency, transaction, and the total spend. When the categories favored by the different segments were compared, it was found that new merchandise was purchased mostly by new customer groups between the age group of 20-35.

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis helped the client to:

Identify the key transformations in the US fast fashion industry

Analyze the top marketing channels that are most lucrative to attract and retain new customers

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market opportunity analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis offered predictive insights on:

Investing in the right marketing channel

Reversing the declining sales

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005453/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us