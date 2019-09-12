The global swimwear market is poised to reach USD 6.51 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005579/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global swimwear market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growing number of residential constructions across the world have increased the number of swimming pools. Several swimming pool clubs are offering exclusive monthly and yearly packages with discounts to attract customers. Other factors such as the increasing participation in fitness activities such as swimming by the millennial, and geriatric population and the increasing number of participants in paralympics are driving the demand for swimwear," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising number of swimming pools. In addition, increasing participation by old and physically disabled population is anticipated to further boost the growth of the global swimwear market during the forecast period.

The rise in the number of residential constructions and the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits of swimming has increased the number of swimming pools. For instance, the number of swimming pools in countries such as Australia and the US has increased significantly over the past few years. The number of swimming pools is also increasing in other countries such as the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and China. Many commercial swimming pool clubs are offering discounted membership packages to attract more customers. These factors are increasing the number of participants and enthusiasts, which is driving the growth of the global swimwear market.

The increasing adoption of assisted-access lifts in swimming pools and the growing popularity of swimming in international sports events such as paralympics are encouraging the old and physically disabled population to take part in swimming activities. For instance, countries such as the US, China, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, the Netherlands, Germany, among others are exhibiting significant growth in the number of participants in Paralympics. The increasing participation in swimming activities by physically disabled and the geriatric population is expected to boost the growth of the global swimwear market over the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Arena Italia Spa

Chantelle Group

Gildan Activewear Inc.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Perry Ellis International Inc.

PVH Corp.

Seafolly Pty. Ltd.

SUNSETS Inc.

Swimwear Anywhere Inc.

Wacoal Holdings Corp.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Women's swimwear

Men's swimwear

Children's swimwear

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Key Regions for the Swimwear Market:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary are:

Athletic Footwear Market- Global athletic footwear market by distribution channel (specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and departmental stores, online retail, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Online Clothing Rental Market- Global online clothing rental market by end-users (women, men, and children) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005579/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com