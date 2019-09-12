The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IX edition of The Lighting Fixtures market in Russia offers an in-deep analysis of the lighting fixtures industry in Russia, providing data and trends for the period 2013-2018 and forecasts up to 2022.

On one hand, the report analyses the main trends affecting the market over the last five years, considering the production, the consumption, the imports and the exports of lighting fixtures in the country, both in euro and local currency.

On the other hand, it offers an analysis of the market structure and the competitive system, an overview of the distribution system and the main players operating in the market.

International Trade

Lighting fixtures exports and imports are considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2012-2017 (last official figures available).

Supply Structure

The lighting fixtures market is divided in four main segments:

Residential-consumer

Commercial

Industrial

Outdoor

Within them, the market is further broken down by types of product and application, by light sources (incandescence, fluorescence, gas discharge, LEDs, OLED, fiber optics). Some industry indicators are also provided (number of companies, employment data, financial indicators).

Distribution Systems

The analysis of the distribution system is organized by the following channels:

Contract/Builders

Lighting Specialists

Wholesalers

Lifestyle stores (Furniture stores/chains and Department Stores)

DIY stores

E-commerce

A selection of leading e-commerce players, architectural offices and lighting designers operating in China is also included.

Sales by Federal District (Central, Siberian, Southern, Ural, Volga, North West, Far East). Reference prices

Magazines, Associations and Trade Fairs

Competitive System

Finally, the report offers an analysis of the leading local and foreign players present on the Chinese market and in each segment considered; through sales data, market shares and short profiles

Appendix I: Economic indicators, lighting fixtures basic data and trade in other CIS Countries

Country tables: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine

Appendix II: List of companies interviewed and/or mentioned

Addresses of about 200 lighting fixtures companies (manufacturers and traders) mentioned in the report are also available.

Highlights

In 2018, the Russian market for lighting fixtures is projected to reach RUB 107 billion (EUR 1.5 billion), registering an increase of 6.2% (-4.8% if measured in EUR due to a strong depreciation of the rouble) compared to 2017. During the year the top 50 players, which account for almost 50% of the market, performed slightly better than the total market (-3.8% compared to 2017, in EUR).

Considering the local currency, between 2013 and 2018, the Russian market for lighting fixtures has grown by an average rate of 11.8% per year. Several factors concurred to explain such a positive result.

Firstly, despite currency instabilities and political uncertainties, the Russian economic growth has remained robust. Private consumption has benefited from rising wages, household credit and employment; large infrastructure projects have boosted both public and private investment.

Second, the recent years have witnessed the rapid rise of the LED lighting technology. Due to the sharp drop in their cost and their remarkable performance in energy saving and emission reduction, LED lighting products have been generally accepted by consumers, resulting in a higher and higher penetration rate as well as a fast-shrinking market for conventional lighting products.

It is estimated that in 2018, LED lighting has reached a share of 52% of the market and it is projected to reach 69% of the market by 2022.

Key Topics Covered

Research Field and Methodology

Research tools and methodological notes

1. Market Size and Activity Trends

Lighting fixtures production, consumption, and international trade: total and by market segment. Data available in EUR and RUB. The time frame considered is 2013-2018, forecasts 2019-2022

2. International Trade

Exports/imports of lighting fixtures by country and by geographical area of destination/origin, 2012-2017

Exports/imports of lamps, 2012-2017

3. Market Structure

Lighting fixtures sales breakdown by light sources (incandescence, fluorescence, gas discharge, LEDs, OLED, fiber optics), 2014-2016-2018

Focus on LED lighting: Main players in the LED lighting segment, 2018

Breakdown of lighting fixtures production by the four main segments (residential-consumer, commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting), by style, product type, and application, 2014-2016-2018

Focus on Connected Lighting

Employment and productivity

4. Distribution

Sales breakdown by distribution channel (direct sales/contract, lighting specialist retailers, large and small furniture and furnishings stores department stores, wholesalers, DIY, E-commerce)

Sales by Federal District (Central, Siberian, Southern, Ural, Volga, North West, Far East)

Reference prices in a sample of stores

5. Magazines, Associations and Trade Fairs

6. The Competitive System

Top players (manufacturing in Russia): lighting fixtures sales in the Russian market and market shares for 40 of the major Russian companies

Exporters: lighting fixtures exports breakdown by country/geographical area for 25 of the major Russian exporters

Sales on the domestic market: lighting fixtures sales in the Russian market and market shares for 50 of the major companies. Total lighting; Residential lighting; Commercial lighting; Industrial lighting; Outdoor lighting

7. Economic Indicators

Macroeconomic Data (Country indicators).

Population and urbanization process.

Construction sector and real estate.

Appendix I: Economic indicators, lighting fixtures basic data and trade in other CIS Countries

Country: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine

Appendix II: List of companies interviewed and/or mentioned

Companies Mentioned

Artemide

Amira Svetotekhnika

Artlight (Optosvet)

Arup

AtomSvet

Bega Group

BL Group

Brightelec

Delta Light

Era

Erco

Esco New Light

Fael

Fagerhult Group

Favourite TM Avrora

Fereks

Flos Group

FSL Lighting

Gagarin Industria Plant

Gallop

GE Lighting Group

Glamox

Halla

Ikea Group

Incotex

iPro

Karma

Lazurit

LEDEO

Leroy Merlin

Lighting Technologies

LT Project

Maytoni Chandeliers

Natali Kovaltseva

Navigator

New light

Osram Group

RRR

Schrder Group

SDSBET

Signify Russia

St-Luce

Svetotronika

Unilumin

Varton

ViLED

Vladasvet

Vladasvet

VNISI

Yankon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q6907a

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005599/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900