The ASSEMBLY Show: The Assembly Show to Offer Guided Exhibit Hall Tours Offering a Glimpse Into the Future of Manufacturing

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / On Wednesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 24, editors from ASSEMBLY Magazine will lead five free guided tours of the ASSEMBLY Show exhibit hall to showcase key exhibits and discuss different products and solutions at each stop. The tours will feature exhibits in the areas of Robotics, Lean Manufacturing, Fastening & Joining, Automated Assembly and Factory of the Future. The three-day trade show and conference focused exclusively on assembly technology, equipment and products will take place at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

This 7th Annual event will bring together 8,000 industry professionals with over 300 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. The deadline to registration for free is Friday, September 27th at theassemblyshow.com.

"With a sprawling exhibit hall, we are thankful to our editors John Sprovieri, Jim Camillo and Austin Weber who have identified several new products in five important market segments and will lead the tours," said Tom Esposito, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine. "In addition, we are excited to announce our first Morning Mingle breakfast event on the show floor on Thursday morning from 9-10 am during which time will be the announcement of the ASSEMBLY Show New Product Awards."

The Exhibit Hall Guided Tour Schedule includes the following tours led by editors from ASSEMBLY Magazine:

Wednesday, October 23

Robotics - John Sprovieri , Editor in Chief, will discuss the need for flexible automation and why manufacturers are investing in robotics. This tour provides a look at the complete range of assembly robots, including Cartesians, SCARAs, six-axis robots, and the hottest technology today-collaborative robots. Tour stops include ATI Industrial Automation, IPR Robotics, KUKA, SCHUNK, and TM Robotics. (1:30pm-2:30pm)

Lean Manufacturing - Austin Weber, Senior Editor, will discuss how lean manufacturing has revolutionized how companies assemble their products and manage supplier relationships. Today 90% of companies in discrete manufacturing considered themselves "lean" operations and The ASSEMBLY Show offers plenty that can aid a company's lean journey. Tour stops include C Tek Lean Solutions, Creform Corp., Item North America, Lean Factory America, and Visual Workplace Inc. (3:30pm-4:30pm)

Thursday, October 24

Fastening & Joining - John Sprovieri , Editor in Chief, will discuss error-proofing, quality control and flexibility, and how they are essential on today's assembly lines. Today's state-of-the-art fastening tools allow engineers to adjust fastening speed to match various applications and control more aspects of the tightening process, including key parameters such as torque and angle. Tour stops include Design Tool Inc., Makita USA Inc., Mountz Inc., Nitto Seiko America, SPIROL, and Tohnichi America Corp. (10:00am-11:00am)

Automated Assembly - Jim Camillo , Senior Editor, will discuss automating the assembly process using standalone cells combining manual and automated processes; synchronous system based on rotary or linear indexers; and asynchronous systems based on pallet-transfer conveyors. Tour stops include ATC Automation, Arthur G. Russell Co., Edgewater Automation, Lanco Integrated, and Micro Corp. Denver. (11:15am-12:15pm)

Factory of the Future - Austin Weber, Senior Editor, will discuss how the Fourth Industrial Revolution is all about connectivity and data: collecting, analyzing, and acting on it in real time. Fastening tools, robots, conveyors, dispensing equipment, and even pneumatics are among the many assembly technologies offering Internet connectivity and data transmission. Tour stops include Aegis Software, eFlex Systems, Tulip, Tutelar Technologies, and Ubisense. (12:30pm-1:30pm)

In addition to the Exhibit Hall Tours, the show also offers Learning Theater Educational Sessions, giving attendees a chance to increase their knowledge on assembly technology from leading subject matter experts as well as a keynote speaker, pre-event workshops, networking events and more. The networking events offer a great opportunity for the attendees to make powerful connections with industry elite and solution providers from automotive, consumer products, medical and many other industry sectors. The 2019 floor plan is available now, click here to see who is exhibiting at the show or visit theassemblyshow.com to learn more about the event.

The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com), a monthly trade magazine read by 56,000 engineers and managers responsible for manufacturing and designing cars, computers, catheters, coffee makers, etc. ASSEMBLY covers the processes, technologies and strategies for joining discrete parts into finished products. The event is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving professionals across 50+ industries. For more information, visit www.theassemblyshow.com.

For Further Information, Contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Representative

978-475-4441 (office)

978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The ASSEMBLY Show

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559409/The-Assembly-Show-to-Offer-Guided-Exhibit-Hall-Tours-Offering-a-Glimpse-Into-the-Future-of-Manufacturing