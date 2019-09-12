NeuroVive's core R&D assets in genetic mitochondrial diseases have made steady progress over the past several months. Notable newsflow includes KL1333 proceeding to the second part of its study and NeuroSTAT receiving the FDA's fast track designation. Potential near-term milestones include initial results from KL1333 Phase Ia/b, a non-dilutive financing solution to enable the start of the NeuroSTAT Phase II clinical trial and an out-licensing of NV556. Our updated valuation is slightly higher at SEK1.63bn or SEK8.8/share.

