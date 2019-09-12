Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93Z ISIN: SE0002575340 Ticker-Symbol: NTP 
Frankfurt
12.09.19
17:50 Uhr
0,128 Euro
+0,002
+1,74 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NEUROVIVE
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NEUROVIVE PHARMACEUTICAL AB0,128+1,74 %