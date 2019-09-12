B2B companies can now combine Salesforce's powerful commerce capabilities with Digital River's payment and risk solution to accelerate expansion into new global markets

Digital River today announced it has launched an integration to bring its payments, tax and compliance capabilities to Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to connect with their customers and partners in entirely new ways. The integration of Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Digital River lets brands create efficient online buying experiences with a solution designed to grow revenue, expand internationally and help protect brands from risks associated with selling online.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, the Digital River app is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR4bwUAD

The on-demand shopping experience is now ingrained in today's culture placing tremendous pressure on businesses to fulfill buyer demands through immediate access to goods and services. Digital River's app makes delivering enhanced B2B ecommerce easier by combining Salesforce's abilities to solve challenging B2B front-end ecommerce complexities with Digital River's expertise in solving back-end issues including payment processing, fraud mitigation, fulfillment, taxes and regulatory compliance. The integration provides businesses with the tools to tackle larger ecommerce opportunities within mature and emerging markets, and diversify revenues to set them up for long-term success.

Comments on the News

"The bar has been set high for ecommerce as customers are expecting seamless and local experiences, and it's up to businesses to deliver," said Adam Coyle, CEO of Digital River. "This integration with Salesforce provides an enhanced B2B commerce solution for global growth. The opportunity to have Digital River associated with the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace will allow us to reach new customers and take their businesses to a whole new level."

"Digital River is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by helping brands accelerate their ecommerce footprint by opening new markets across the world," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 7 million customer installs and 80,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Like Digital River on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DigitalRiverInc

Follow Digital River on Twitter: https://twitter.com/digitalriverinc

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Digital River

With 25 years' experience, Digital River has mastered the ins and outs of global ecommerce. Established and fast-growing brands alike rely on our flexible, API-powered solutions to sell direct to their customers, whether they live around the corner or around the world. Our modular platform, global expertise, and advanced partner ecosystem lets brands focus on creating seamless buyer experiences, while we work behind the scenes to manage orders and fulfillment, process payments, mitigate fraud, and handle taxes and compliance on your behalf. Brands benefit from our unique business model, expertly designed to help brands accelerate global expansion, grow revenue, and protect their business from risk.

Digital River is headquartered in Minneapolis with offices across the U.S., Asia, Europe and South America. For more details, visit Digitalriver.com.

Digital River is a registered trademark of Digital River, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks, registrations or copyrights of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005630/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Natalie Wires

Digital River

+1 952-225-3985

publicrelations@digitalriver.com