Trintech, Inc.: Trintech to Sponsor Connect CFO Leadership Fall Summit in Chicago

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced that it will be a sponsor of the Connect CFO Leadership Fall Summit in Chicago on September 15th - 17th. Whether its networking and benchmarking with industry peers, learning from thought-leaders or finding a solution partner that meets the criteria for an upcoming project - this 2-day conference is designed for attendees to connect with an exclusive network of industry professionals.

During the event, Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech, will be presenting the session, "The Financial Close Process Is a Journey - Own It," on September 16th from 3:00pm - 4:00pm. During this session he will discuss how an automated solution can help simplify and accelerate your financial close and the incremental steps your organization should be taking to ensure forward movement. In addition, attendees will have the chance to meet the Trintech team and discuss how Trintech's solutions can benefit their organization at booth #401.

"For many organizations, the majority of the financial close process is still conducted manually through the use of spreadsheets, emails, and disparate tools creating a high risk of error and loss of control over the process," says Heffernan. "With over 25 years of experience being a leader in financial close solutions, Trintech continues to provide financial automation solutions to any organization, regardless of size and complexity, looking to transform and accelerate their financial processes."

Over 300,000 users across more than 3,500 companies, including the majority of the Fortune 100, have partnered with Trintech to increase their efficiency and effectiveness, reduce costs, and improve governance and transparency across their finance and accounting processes.

For further information about the Connect CFO Leadership Fall Summit or to register, click here.

About Trintech

Trintech Inc., a pioneer of Financial Corporate Performance Management (FCPM) software, combines unmatched technical and financial expertise to create innovative, cloud-based software solutions that deliver world-class financial operations and insights. From high volume transaction matching and streamlining daily operational reconciliations, to automating and managing balance sheet reconciliations, intercompany accounting, journal entries, disclosure and fiduciary reporting and bank fee analysis, to governance, risk and compliance - Trintech's portfolio of financial solutions, including Cadency Platform, Adra Suite, and targeted tools, ReconNET, T-Recs, and UPCS, help manage all aspects of the financial close process. Over 3,500 clients worldwide - including the majority of the Fortune 100 - rely on the company's cloud-based software to continuously improve the efficiency, reliability, and strategic insights of their financial operations.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Trintech has offices located across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics, as well as strategic partners in South Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. To learn more about Trintech, visit www.trintech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

