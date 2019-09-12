Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (the "Company") announces that it has applied for TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval to extend by one year the expiry date of an aggregate of 5,750,001 outstanding warrants (not 6,187,201 warrants as announced September 4, 2019) exercisable at $0.45 per share.

The particulars of the proposed extension to the terms of the warrants are as follows:

4,860,001 warrants (not 5,232,401 warrants as announced September 4, 2019) issued on September 19, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.45 per share, which are due to expire on September 19, 2019, will be extended to September 19, 2020;

890,000 warrants (not 954,800 warrants as announced September 4, 2019) issued on September 29, 2017 with an exercise price of $0.45 per share, which are due to expire on September 29, 2019, will be extended to September 29, 2020;

The warrant term expiry date extensions remain subject to Exchange approval.

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTC: DNCVF) (FSE: D4E) is a district scale resource exploration company advancing the San Acacio Silver Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the 100% owned Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits. Please visit our YouTube channel for more information on our projects.

