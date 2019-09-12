Easy-to-Deploy, Easy-to-Use Solutions Create New Levels of Value for Customers' Infrastructure Investments

Regulatory News:

IBC 2019 (#5.A59) Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications, will showcase its vision for securing the connected future with an expanded range of ready-to-use solutions at IBC 2019. Reflective of its focus on creating enhanced value for customers by providing friendly security and trusted business insights, the company will showcase its broadened solution set designed to help reduce the growing complexity of video delivery from increased multi-device and multi-format demands.

"Verimatrix has been firmly established as a trusted security provider for many years. We are building on that trust through innovative ways to remove the barriers of deploying and using security and analytics," said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. "Show attendees will clearly see how we are extending the value of our solutions by helping our customers' video services and businesses operate more efficiently, which can be a game changer in today's climate."

Booth highlights:

ProtectMyApp Code Protection Making its IBC debut, ProtectMyApp is a cloud-based service that provides an unmatched level of simplicity and speed to the protection phase of app development, securing content and code within minutes through a simple web interface. Available through an affordable subscription model, it protects against reverse engineering and tampering activities that can lead to potential financial losses and data theft.

Verimatrix will be demonstrating with Phenix Real Time Solutions, the leader of streaming live video at scale and in sync, the industry's first real-time video delivery platform that features DRM. Based on the WebRTC protocol, the platform enables synchronized video streams within browsers and mobile apps, which are protected against potential attacks with the Verimatrix Code Protection. This is ideal for live esports and gaming applications.

TV Everywhere Authentication Featuring the Verimatrix Strong Authentication and TV Authentication solutions, Verimatrix will demonstrate how it can remove barriers for consumers to access content on any app or device through a frictionless and unique authentication process. Together, these solutions provide an additional layer of security, while making it easy for the subscribers to access third-party applications from a managed or operator application.

Verimatrix Multi-DRM Pre-integrated with a wide range of clients, this solution offers harmonization with native DRMs and additional functionality, such as root detection, screen recording detection, HDCP enforcement, and other device security features. Verimatrix Analytics is a pre-integrated feature of the solution that also supports both client- and server-side Watermarking. Through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, video service providers can efficiently launch a multi-screen OTT service with low CAPEX that is able to scale from tens to millions of subscribers.

Verimatrix will be demonstrating the integration between its Multi-DRM solution and the Secure Packager Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which eliminates the need for complex integrations between proprietary DRM APIs and encryptors from different vendors, ultimately accelerating deployment for video service providers.

Verimatrix Analytics Beyond traditional quality of experience (QoE) and player performance metrics, the Verimatrix Analytics SaaS solution provides actionable business insights for video service providers that retain ownership of the data with minimal capex investment.

Verimatrix Flexible Provisioning- Verimatrix will be featuring its award-winning Flexible Provisioning demonstration that protects and securely updates connected devices at any time in their lifecycle from manufacturing to in-field updates through the cloud or the customer's distribution network, which means manufacturers avoid costly and cumbersome physical security steps.

Key events:

17th Annual CSI Awards Ceremony Fri. 13 Sept. at 17:00 hrs

Verimatrix has been shortlisted for its nTitleMe TV Authentication solution in the Best TV everywhere or multi-screen video category. Winners will be announced at the ceremony.

IABM's Future Trends Theatre (8.F40)

"Delivering the TV Everywhere Experience Users Want" Sat. 14 Sept at 16:10 hrs.

Lu Bolden, VP of Business Development, will reveal how to reduce friction between content providers, video service operators and subscribers by enabling a seamless TV everywhere experience that reduces churn.

"Future of Compression and Distribution Techniques" Mon. 16 Sept at 16:50 hrs.

Martin Bergenwall, Sr. VP Product Management, will join the panel to present practical steps on how operators can migrate TV broadcast to modern streaming by leveraging multicast ABR and cloud-based security.

4K 4Charity Fun Run Sat. 14 Sept. at 7:30 hrs. at Amstelpark

Team Verimatrix is proud to be continuing its sponsorship of this annual event that will benefit global charitable organization Technovation (formerly Iridescent), a global education nonprofit that empowers the world's underrepresented young people, especially girls, to become innovators and leaders through engineering and technology.

For additional information about Verimatrix's presence during IBC 2019 or to book an appointment, please visit www.verimatrix.com/IBC2019. Follow the conversation at IBC2019.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) is a global provider of security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, devices, applications and communications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day for mobile apps, entertainment, banking, healthcare, communications and transportation. Verimatrix offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provide unparalleled security and business intelligence. Proud to empower and protect its customers for more than two decades, Verimatrix serves IoT software developers, device makers, semiconductor manufacturers, service providers and content distributors. For more information, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005610/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Kelly Foster, Verimatrix

+1 619-846-8229

kfoster@verimatrix.com