Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 3 September to 11 September 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 3 September 2019.

Code) LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-03 FR0000130213 40 000 18.9425 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-04 FR0000130213 3 166 18.9921 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-05 FR0000130213 10 621 18.9661 XPAR LAGARDÈRE SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-09-11 FR0000130213 5 891 20.3785 XPAR

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

