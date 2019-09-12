Regulatory News:
Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 3 September to 11 September 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 3 September 2019.
Name of the
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated
Weighted
Market
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-09-03
FR0000130213
40 000
18.9425
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-09-04
FR0000130213
3 166
18.9921
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-09-05
FR0000130213
10 621
18.9661
XPAR
LAGARDÈRE SCA
969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
2019-09-11
FR0000130213
5 891
20.3785
XPAR
Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005692/en/
Contacts:
Lagardère SCA