Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked procure-to-pay (P2P) solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, ranked first for the Accounts Payable (AP)-focused use case, according to Gartner's new report, Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites (Gartner, Inc. Critical Capabilities for Procure-to-Pay Suites, Kaitlynn Sommers, Patrick Connaughton, Mickey Keck, September 9, 2019). This use case, the weighted average of multiple product capabilities, reflects the invoicing and payment end of the P2P process. The Critical Capabilities report is an extension of Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites (Magnus Bergfors, William McNeill, et al., 31 July 2019), which recognized Basware as a Leader for the fourth time.

Across a field of 13 vendors, Basware ranked with the highest four scores for four other use cases -- procurement-focused, indirect P2P-focused, complex P2P-focused, and direct materials-focused. Basware sees this as a clear indication of the versatility of the solution.

"For more than 30 years, we've made it our mission to innovate the best technologies, such as AP automation, that the purchase-to-pay market delivers," said Klaus Andersen, CEO, Basware. "We believe our high rankings in Gartner's report illustrate the suitability of our AP automation technology for organizations with an interest in broader P2P that have a specific need to improve their AP processes."

"Our extensive suite, capable of supporting all direct and indirect spend categories, is also catching eyes with our high scores in the complex P2P-focused, procurement-focused and direct materials-focused use cases," commented Andersen. "But, at the end of the day, all of our solutions are focused on helping customers simplify operations and spend smarter."

Catch up on why Basware was positioned as a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader here.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

