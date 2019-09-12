Regulatory News:

The Claranova group (Paris:CLA) annouced its participation at the Citi Small/Mid-Cap Growth Conference which will take place in London on September 19 and 20. At this event, Pierre Cesarini, Group CEO, will present Claranova's activities to international/Anglosaxon investors.

After Berenberg, Goldman Sachs, Oddo BHF, Société Générale and UBS, this new participation at a major event for investors, organized by Citi, confirms the Group's increasing recognition by the leading investment banks and its development potential

During fiscal year 2018/2019, Claranova reached a new milestone by exceeding €260 million in annual revenue, representing a €100 million increase in consolidated revenue compared to last year (+ 62%). This stellar performance validates the Group's strategy and supports its strong growth momentum.

Next Claranova group events:

2018-2019 annual results: October 1, 2019

General Shareholders' Meeting: November 28, 2019

About Claranova:

A truly global Internet and mobile player, Claranova reported a revenue of €262 million in 2018-2019, generated over 90% internationally. Claranova has focused since its creation on four specific areas of expertise: understanding major technology domains; ability to define a strategic vision around innovative concepts; implementing innovative business models; and finally strong global execution capacity at all levels of the Company, including research and development, digital marketing, sales, partnerships and finance. Its businesses are:

Internet segment: a specialist in monetizing Internet traffic. Avanquest boosts its customer impact through cross-selling offerings that maximize Internet traffic while ensuring the most efficient monetization possible;

Mobile segment: a world leader in mobile printing, specifically via its PlanetArt FreePrints and Photobook apps the cheapest and simplest solutions in the world for printing photos and creating photo albums from a smartphone;

IoT segment: a global platform for IoT (Internet of Things) management, myDevices allows its partners to commercialize turnkey solutions ("IoT in a Box") to their customers. Ready-to-use solutions are available for roll-out in the medical, hotel, food and beverage, retail and education sectors thanks to these offerings.

For more information on the Claranova group: www.claranova.com or www.twitter.com/claranova_group

