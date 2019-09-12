PRESS RELEASE

VODAFONE extends deployment of NAGRA security solutions across its operating companies

NAGRA's cloud-hosted and operated security services platform, NAGRA cloud.SSP helps protect Vodafone TV service (VTV) in set-top boxes, web browsers, open devices and connected TVs

The NAGRA Connect Client and secure player complement the end-to-end security solution

Additional security extensions support the secure authentication needed between the devices and the business backend, and provide secure concurrent stream control

First major rollout of the NAGRA Security Services Platform at scale to multiple countries based on a SaaS model and a multi-tenant cloud platform

NAGRA cloud.SSP supports NAGRA cloud security solutions and on-premise CAS systems, providing a unique, consolidated, future-looking solution

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 12, 2019 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, today announced that Vodafone, one of the world's largest telecommunications companies, has deployed its cloud-hosted and cloud-operated Security Services Platform, NAGRA cloud.SSP to help protect Vodafone TV (VTV) services across a large number of operating companies, including Spain, Portugal, Greece, Italy and Romania. The NAGRA Connect client and player complement the end-to-end security solution to enable comprehensive security for VTV across set-top boxes, web browsers, open devices and connected TVs.

This announcement marks the first major rollout of NAGRA cloud.SSP at scale, supporting a major service provider operating in different countries. Based on a SaaS model and using a multi-tenant cloud platform, it supports each operator market as a single tenant with secure device authentication and session management features.

"Securing both the content and the service is key to Vodafone and NAGRA security solutions are best-in-class," commented Nuno Sanches, Group Head of Fixed Product Development at Vodafone. "As we continue to roll out VTV to more of our operating countries, we rely on NAGRA to ensure that we remain at the forefront of service protection and provide the very best product offering to our consumers."

"We are delighted that Vodafone has decided to extend our security solutions to all of its operating countries and we will continue to support them as they extend their service even further," said Thierry Legrand, SVP EMEA at NAGRA. "With NAGRA cloud.SSP, Vodafone is able to benefit from scalable service protection, ensuring they are fully prepared."

The NAGRA cloud.SSP security platform is a software-as-a-service solution running on AWS that enables Vodafone to centrally manage all its security needs, including those that extend beyond traditional content protection, via a single platform. It meets all Hollywood studio and sports rights holder requirements for Enhanced Content Protection and can be delivered via public, private or hybrid cloud. NAGRA Connect is a converged CAS/DRM client for connected set-top boxes and televisions. Its secure player extends the viewing experience securely to all portable media devices.

NAGRA cloud.SSP and the company's full suite of content value protection solutions will be demonstrated on the NAGRA stand, Hall 1 C81, at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam. For more information on NAGRA's IBC presence, please visit https://dtv.nagra.com/ibc-show-2019.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

