Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
London, September 12
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc
HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 12 September 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 190,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 573.9695p per share.
Following this transaction, the Company has 8,450,561 ordinary shares held in treasury and 187,216,173 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
12 September 2019