Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 5, 2019 to September 9, 2019:

Transaction date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 05.09.2019 113,347 45.8233 5,193,934 XPAR 05.09.2019 9,434 45.7902 431,985 BATE 05.09.2019 40,917 45.8338 1,875,382 CHIX 05.09.2019 10,872 45.8176 498,129 TRQX 06.09.2019 150,138 45.6973 6,860,897 XPAR 06.09.2019 13,648 45.6939 623,631 BATE 06.09.2019 70,956 45.7050 3,243,045 CHIX 06.09.2019 13,810 45.7108 631,266 TRQX 09.09.2019 97,355 46.1252 4,490,519 XPAR 09.09.2019 10,041 46.1500 463,392 BATE 09.09.2019 52,164 46.1296 2,406,304 CHIX 09.09.2019 13,870 46.1220 639,712 TRQX Total 596,552 45.8605 27,358,196

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005747/en/

Contacts:

Total

Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress

Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com