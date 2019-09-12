Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from September 5, 2019 to September 9, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily volume
(number of shares)
Daily weighted average
purchase price of
the shares (EUR/share)
Amount of
transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
05.09.2019
113,347
45.8233
5,193,934
XPAR
05.09.2019
9,434
45.7902
431,985
BATE
05.09.2019
40,917
45.8338
1,875,382
CHIX
05.09.2019
10,872
45.8176
498,129
TRQX
06.09.2019
150,138
45.6973
6,860,897
XPAR
06.09.2019
13,648
45.6939
623,631
BATE
06.09.2019
70,956
45.7050
3,243,045
CHIX
06.09.2019
13,810
45.7108
631,266
TRQX
09.09.2019
97,355
46.1252
4,490,519
XPAR
09.09.2019
10,041
46.1500
463,392
BATE
09.09.2019
52,164
46.1296
2,406,304
CHIX
09.09.2019
13,870
46.1220
639,712
TRQX
Total
596,552
45.8605
27,358,196
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
