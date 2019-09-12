In this AMBestTV episode from the 2019 Les Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Senior Director Carlos Wong-Fupuy, Managing Director, Analytics EMEA, Greg Carter, and Senior Director Bob DeRose, all of AM Best, say optimism prevails across the reinsurance industry that pricing will improve as access to capital evolves. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=ambpanel919 to view the entire program.

DeRose highlighted one of the major themes at the conference: cautious optimism.

"Cautious optimism was one of the big themes this year," said DeRose. "Given the underlying weakness and fundamentals over a rather long period, as well as the events of 2017 and 2018, I think the broad industry is really recognizing that there is a fundamental need for improvement in pricing. The market, and certainly the reinsurers and some of the alternative capital, are acknowledging that the dynamics of risk have changed."

Exploring how third-party capital has reacted to the 2017-2018 catastrophe losses, Wong-Fupuy said, "From an investor's point of view, the sector is still attractive, especially due to the low-interest rates, because of the lack of opportunities in other sectors. What is happening is that they are taking a pause and assessing the opportunities more carefully. Investors are going to be much more selective on where they are deploying that capital."

Looking forward, Carter focused on the role of alternative capital in the reinsurance market.

"I think a key trend is a closer alignment between alternative capital and traditional capital, whereas before they were seen as almost completely separate pools of capital. When market opportunities exist, capital finds a much quicker way to get into the marketplace. Now, rather than going through the traditional startup route, we have the alternative capital form," he said.

To access a copy of AM Best's recent Best's Market Segment Report on the global reinsurance industry, visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=277679.

For full video coverage of the Rendez-Vous conference, including exclusive executive interviews, visit http://www.ambest.tv/rvs19.

Recent AMBestTV episodes include:

'A Very Different Market Now,' Say (Re)Insurance Industry Professionals : At Rendez-Vous reinsurers and related professionals say the reinsurance market is evolving as companies follow a broader, more diversified path: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=rvswrap3919.

: At Rendez-Vous reinsurers and related professionals say the reinsurance market is evolving as companies follow a broader, more diversified path: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=rvswrap3919. 'The Future Looks Bright,' Say (Re)Insurance Industry Executives : Attendees at Rendez-Vous say the reinsurance market has stabilized after a difficult period marked by declining profitability, lower return-on-equity and significant natural catastrophes: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=rvswrap2919.

: Attendees at Rendez-Vous say the reinsurance market has stabilized after a difficult period marked by declining profitability, lower return-on-equity and significant natural catastrophes: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=rvswrap2919. 'What a Difference a Year Makes,' Say Analysts at AM Best's Rendez-Vous Reinsurance Briefing: AM Best analysts at Rendez-Vous say that following the "doom and gloom" of the previous couple of years, reinsurance pricing has improved and opportunities in the cyber market abound: http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=rvswrap1919.

AM BestTV covers exclusive AM Best and insurance industry information and reports, targeted topics and key developments in the insurance, reinsurance and related sectors daily. Sign up for alerts of episodes at http://www.ambest.com/multimedia/ambtvsignup.html. View AM BestTV episodes at http://www.ambest.tv

AM Best is a global rating agency and information provider with a unique focus on the insurance industry. Visit www.ambest.com for more information

Copyright 2019 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005761/en/

Contacts:

Lee McDonald

Group Vice President, Publication and News Services

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5561

lee.mcdonald@ambest.com