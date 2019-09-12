Redefy Corporation Announces Convertible Note Financing

Net Proceeds to Accelerate Growth of Business

Company Intends to File to Become a Reporting Company and Apply for NASDAQ Listing

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Redefy Corporation (OTC PINK:RDCO) today announced that it has entered into convertible note purchase agreements with new and existing investors in a private placement offering pursuant to which the company issued $466,000 in aggregate principal ("Notes").

"I'm very pleased that all Redefy directors and several of our existing shareholders invested in the Notes," said Christopher Rediger, CEO "We appreciate the confidence and support of our investors as we continue to make progress towards key milestones for our consumer centric and enterprise client business."

"The commitment of key stakeholders and new investors confirms our strategic vision. We believe that innovation in residential real estate sales will come from iteration of the entire continuum from self to full service," said Jim Albertelli, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Redefy.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the notes will be used for marketing, business development, technology investments, working capital purposes and for expenses associated with becoming a reporting issuer and subsequent application to list on NASDAQ as soon as the company is qualified to do so.

The Notes accrue interest at 8% per year, with no principal or interest payments due prior to maturity on August 30, 2020. The Notes, including original principal and accrued interest, are convertible in the Company's common stock at the lesser of $3 per share or a discount of 30% from the next qualified financing in the amount of $5 million or more ("Qualified Financing"). Upon conversion, holders of the Notes will receive one-half warrant for each share received in the note conversion, with an exercise price that is the lesser of $3.60 per share or 120% of the next Qualified Financing.

As of September 2, 2019, Redefy has 15,786,967 outstanding shares (17,724,651 common shares on a fully diluted basis, excluding any shares that may be issued pursuant to the Notes) and no outstanding preferred shares.

About Chris Rediger

Mr. Rediger is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Redefy. He was recently named one of the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200), which ranks the most powerful leaders in the residential real estate brokerage industry in the U.S. as of December 31, 2018. He has more than 14 years of new home construction and residential real estate experience. Prior to founding Redefy, he managed a residential real estate investment pool devoted to buying distressed homes or half-built properties, completing them and then renting or selling the finished assets. Mr. Rediger graduated with a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO.

About Jim Albertelli

Mr. Albertelli is Chief Executive Officer of Albertelli Law and Brightline Title and is a Board Member of Redefy. Mr. Albertelli founded Albertelli Law in 1997 after practicing as an Assistant District Attorney in Georgia. He developed his expertise litigating in the State and Federal Courts of Florida and Georgia, as well as at the Bankruptcy Courts in both states. He has taught both residential and commercial real estate law at Florida Coastal School of Law. Mr. Albertelli focuses his practice expertise in the area of lender and developer representation, including, but not limited to, foreclosure law, bankruptcy law, condominium law, commercial acquisition and finance and real estate litigation.

Mr. Albertelli is a member of the Florida Bar, The Georgia Bar, The United States Supreme Court Bar and The American Bar Association. He is a Trustee and life member of the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys. He is a graduate of The University of Florida (B.S. Finance) and Emory University College of Law (Juris Doctor).

About Redefy Corporation

Redefy offers a complete range of real estate services that enable homeowners to keep thousands of dollars of home equity in their pockets, compared with selling a home using traditional methods. Redefy conducts business in key states and major metro markets across the U.S.

In June, Redefy announced the launch of its RedefyDIY platform, which makes it faster, easier and less expensive for homeowners to list residential real estate for sale. Initially available in Florida and Texas, RedefyDIY was built to support retail and high-volume enterprise clients with consistent processes, exceptional service, digital reporting and flat-fee pricing nationwide.

Redefy's technology supports data exchange directly with enterprise clients to increase speed, accuracy and transparency in sales transactions, resulting in significant cost and time savings. Redefy's clients include asset managers, banks, loan servicers, builders, rental holding companies and professional home flippers.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

