Nabis Holdings lanciert BIS (Be In Synergy), eine neue CBD-Exklusivmarke

Kommentar Cannabisradar.de: Heute wurde eine weitere starke Nachricht von Nabis Holdings veröffentlicht. So gab das Unternehmen Informationen zur neuen exklusive CBD-Marke mit dem Namen BIS (Be In Synergy). BIS wurde mit dem Ziel gegründet, innovative, qualitativ hochwertige, effiziente und sichere Verbraucherprodukte durch einzigartige Formulierungen und Technologien zu entwickeln. Die erste Produkte werden voraussichtlich Ende 2019 zum Verkauf angeboten. Ein Blick auf die eigene Webseite der geplanten Produktlinie lohnt sich: https://www.beinsynergy.com/

12.09.2019

Nabis Holdings Launches BIS, A New CBD Exclusive Brand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) ("Nabis" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced the launch of BIS (Be In Synergy), its new exclusive brand of cannabidiol ("CBD") product lines. BIS was created with the mission to develop innovative, high quality, efficient and safe consumer products through unique formulations and technologies that optimize the use and effects of cannabis. The BIS inaugural line of products is anticipated to be available for sale in late 2019.

The BIS brand includes a variety of exciting product lines to meet consumers' medical, lifestyle and wellness needs. The BIS launch will include SKUs for edibles, vapes, patches, cosmetics, skincare and hair products. In addition, BIS has exclusive rights in the U.S. for a state-of-the-art spray oral delivery system for various cannabis-based products such as oils and liquids. This unique delivery system has an air and watertight design that will prolong shelf-life and enhance product quality.

Of note, the BIS brand will launch the BIS sublingual films developed with Cannova, a provider of innovative solutions for cannabis consumption that are designed to mask the taste of cannabinoids and increase solubility. Sublingual strips, which are consumed by under-the-tongue placement, allow for rapid absorption in which cannabinoids bypass the liver metabolism.

"Nabis has always been dedicated to the development and distribution of only the highest quality products," said Shay Shnet, CEO & Director of Nabis. "Our creation of the BIS brand of CBD products reflect our commitment to excellence and consumer satisfaction. As we continue to expand the BIS brand, we are excited to present an elegant product line that we believe will fill a demand that has remained unmet in the cannabis and CBD industry until now."

BIS products will be available for purchase in the U.S. in-store at Nabis dispensary locations and online at the BIS ecommerce site www.beinsynergy.com anticipated to launch late 2019.

Nabis announces that further to its press release dated January 29, 2019, its intention to acquire 100% of the membership units of Organica Patient Group Inc. ("OPG"), and RDF Management Group ("RDF"), and its press release dated January 28, 2019 to invest in a 70% interest of Hivemind Refinery ("HIVEMIND"), has been terminated. Nabis intends to pursue other opportunities and is no longer proceeding with the transactions.

