Dr. Yuvraj Grewal of the Advanced Center for Neurology and Headache Announces the Opening of a New Location

The Advanced Center for Neurology and Headache provides complex neurological evaluations and testing. Board certified neurologist Dr. Yuvraj Grewal, MD, and his talented staff have been helping patients lead healthier, happier, pain-free lives.

LANCASTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Dr. Yuvraj Grewal and his team at the Advanced Center for Neurology and Headache are happy to announce that after years of continued success at their Valencia, CA location, they are opening a second location in Lancaster, California to better serve the local community.

The Advanced Center for Neurology and Headache are proud to provide a state-of-the-art facility for the highest quality of care available. It is one of their top priorities to protect the well-being of their valued patients and provide them with the best possible care and treatment. For this reason, their office meets and surpasses all OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and CDC (Center for Disease Control) standards.

The Advanced Center for Neurology and Headache offers various services for your health care needs, including but not limited to: Alzheimer's disease, Botox treatment, dizziness specialists, facial pain syndrome, headaches and migraines, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, seizure disorders, and stroke specialists. As with their current clinic, their team are dedicated to doing everything to help you afford the treatments you need and want.

This new clinic will be based around the same principles as the Valencia, CA location. Dr. Grewal is committed to providing high quality medical care to his patients and to determining the best course of treatment based on the individual case. He listens to his patients with a compassionate heart and combines the best of evidence based and state of the art medicine to serve each individual patient.

Yuvraj Grewal, M.D. earned his medical degree at Ross University School of Medicine, Portsmouth, Dominica and completed his internship at United Health Services, Johnson City, New York. He then went on to the University of Arizona, in Tucson where he completed his Neurology training and also served as the Chief Resident. He pursued a fellowship subspecializing in Clinical Neurophysiology emphasizing on epilepsy and nerve conduction studies.

About Dr. Yuvraj Grewal

Dr. Yuvraj Grewal, MD, is a Neurology specialist in Valencia, California. He attended and graduated from medical school in 2010, having over 9 years of diverse experience, especially in Neurology. He is Board Certified in Neurology and a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Association of Neuromuscular and Electro-diagnostic Medicine.

