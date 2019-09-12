BBN (Blake Broadcasting) Has Named VideoElephant as Its Exclusive Licensing Management Company for CBNN Networks in Europe, Asia and North America

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBNN is a growing network of cable (linear television) properties and OTT Networks reaching over 400 million homes. VideoElephant has grown rapidly into a global powerhouse as a content distributor and licensor for news, sports, esports, film and entertainment content, reaching all genres and age ranges. VideoElephant will be sourcing long form and short form programming for BBN and CBNN, while also providing a continuation of its distribution services.

"We couldn't be more pleased to be able to work with and draw upon the tremendous expertise of VideoElephant with regard to licensing and distribution of content across our networks and news feeds. We have had the pleasure of working with VE for 7 years and we have seen them grow from a local Irish company into an overall world leader in video, television programming and news content. We are highly confident in their ability to deliver and coordinate significant content licenses with major media companies. We are also confident that VideoElephant will be a future integral part of our global growth," said Bob Blake, CEO of Blake Broadcasting and a founder of CBNN, Oak Park Capital and several news networks.

"BBN has been one our most important and trusted content partners since the early days of VideoElephant. We have seen our relationship go from strength to strength over the years and our growth has always been strongly supported by BBN's consistent and ever expanding range of quality content. So we are delighted and honored to be chosen by BBN to act as their exclusive content management company to source and secure programming for CBNN Networks' exciting HD/UHD satellite and OTT channels," said Stephen O'Shaughnessy, CEO of VideoElephant.

About BBN/CBNN

BBN (Blake Broadcasting) is a leading edge provider of news content globally, delivering 16 different news feeds daily, while creating over 1500 news stories per month through an extensive network and library of film and photographic content. BBN globally provides international, national, sports, Esports, fashion, environment, tech, lifestyle, politics, music, film and entertainment news through various brands it operates in numerous languages.

CBNN (initially the Crypto Blockchain News Network) has rapidly grown into a major international programmer and content creator, which is operating satellite/cable television channels and digital networks with an OTT strategy. The European, Asian and North American networks feature news, Esports, entertainment, sports and original programming. It is an intelligent hybrid network, built with a blockchain technology concept.

About VideoElephant

Founded in Dublin in 2012 with offices in Dublin, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin and Sydney. VideoElephant is a global aggregator and distributor of online video content. VideoElephant provides a centralized video library of over 2,000,000 videos with 2500+ new videos added daily to customers in the web, ad tech, OTT, mobile, DOOH and broadcast sectors globally.

Contact:

John Jordan

john@videoelephant.com

+35315371000