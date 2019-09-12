Nextraction Energy Corp.: Nextraction Announces Filing of Disclosure Documents

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Nextraction Energy Corp. (NEX: NE.H) (the "Company" or "Nextraction") advises that it has filed on SEDAR the following documents:

The Company's Annual Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and ancillary certificates; The Company's Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2019 and ancillary certificates; and The Company's Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the period June 30, 2019 and ancillary certificates.

As previously announced on January 17, 2019 the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") issued a Variation Order varying the ASC Cease Trade Order dated May 6, 2015. As well on January 17, 2019, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") issued a Partial Revocation Order partially revoking the BCSC Cease Trade Order dated May 8, 2015. Nextraction now intends to proceed to seek a full revocation of the Cease Trade Orders issued by the ASC and the BCSC.

For further information please contact:

John Zang, CEO

Email: jzanglaw@gmail.com

Telephone: 403 680 9264

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this news release may contain forward looking information. Statements containing forward looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the company.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is as of the date hereof and Nextraction does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

SOURCE: Nextraction Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559448/Nextraction-Announces-Filing-of-Disclosure-Documents