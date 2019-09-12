IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, today reported a net loss per share of ($0.20) on revenue of $11.5 million for the third quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, the three months ended July 31, 2019.

Operational Highlights

George Takei's powerful graphic memoir, They Called Us Enemy, was published by IDW Publishing's (IDWP) Top Shelf Productions imprint and climbed to #2 on the New York Times bestseller list for paperback nonfiction.

was published by IDW Publishing's (IDWP) Top Shelf Productions imprint and climbed to #2 on the bestseller list for paperback nonfiction. At IDW Entertainment (IDWE): Season one of October Faction and V-Wars are in post-production and are scheduled for delivery to Netflix in Q4 CY2019; Locke & Key has completed principal photography of season one and is scheduled for delivery to Netflix in Q1 CY2020; Wynonna Earp has been greenlit for a fourth season.

IDW Media announced a new joint book publishing venture, Clover Press, led by IDWP's co-founders -- Ted Adams and Robbie Robbins. Clover Press will focus on the book market and direct-to-consumer prestige format publications as a new, progressive, eclectic, boutique publisher.

IDW Media Management Comments - Chairman and CEO, Howard Jonas

"We are driving fundamental change throughout IDW Media, bringing strategic focus and financial discipline to systematically enhance shareholder value and realize the full potential of our extensive IP library and creative capabilities.

"At IDW Publishing, the extraordinary success of George Takei's They Called Us Enemy reflects our focus on identifying and developing unique, powerful, creator-owned content that can reach new audiences. We are including with this release a picture from a standing-room-only book signing in Los Angeles that says more about the power of this book than words can convey.

"At IDW Entertainment, we are making good progress toward the delivery of October Faction and V-Wars in the fourth quarter of this calendar year and of Locke and Key in the first quarter of next year. Financing arrangements for Locke and Key represent our pivot to production finance models that limit our downside exposure while retaining upside potential."

Consolidated P&L Highlights

(in thousands, unaudited) 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 Revenue $11,539 $7,809 $14,246 Direct cost of revenue ($5,249) ($4,075) ($7,597) Gross Profit $6,290 $3,734 $6,649 SG&A ($7,387) ($6,977) ($6,872) Depreciation & amortization ($374) ($365) ($403) Loss from operations ($1,512) ($3,633) ($604) Net loss ($1,512) ($3,747) ($461) Net loss per share ($0.20) ($0.61) ($0.08)

Segment P&L Highlights

(in thousands, unaudited) 3Q19 2Q19 3Q18 Revenue IDW Publishing* $5,342 $3,740 $5,596 IDW Entertainment $31 $43 $2,442 CTM Media $6,166 $4,025 $6,208 Loss from operations IDW Publishing* ($1,232) ($1,125) ($801) IDW Entertainment ($765) ($738) ($746) CTM Media $485 ($697) $943

* Includes revenue of $29,000 and SG&A expense of $171,000 generated by Clover Press, which operates independently of IDW Publishing

Financial Take-Aways

Revenue increased to $11.5 million from $7.8 million in 2Q19 and decreased from $14.2 million in 3Q18. The sequential increase reflects sales of They Called Us Enemy at IDWP, and seasonally strong sales at CTM Media. The year-over-year decrease reflects licensing revenue at IDWE from season three of Wynonna Earp recognized in 3Q18 and, at IDWP, revenue from Zombies vs Robots recognized in 3Q18 as well as industry-wide softness in the direct market channel.

at IDWP, and seasonally strong sales at CTM Media. The year-over-year decrease reflects licensing revenue at IDWE from season three of recognized in 3Q18 and, at IDWP, revenue from recognized in 3Q18 as well as industry-wide softness in the direct market channel. Loss per share decreased to ($0.20) from ($0.61) in 2Q19 and increased from ($0.08) in 3Q18. The sequential improvement was driven primarily by seasonally stronger tourism-derived revenue at CTM and sales of They Called Us Enemy at IDWP. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by the revenue decreases mentioned above and IDW Media Holdings' initial investment in Clover Press.

at IDWP. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by the revenue decreases mentioned above and IDW Media Holdings' initial investment in Clover Press. IDWE expects to recognize revenue and expenses from the productions of October Faction and V-Wars upon delivery to Netflix in Q4 CY2019.

and upon delivery to Netflix in Q4 CY2019. IDW Media's cash balance at July 31st was $13.7 million.

Earnings Conference Call

IDW Media's management will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern today to present results, outlook and strategy followed by Q&A with investors.

To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial toll-free 1-877-705-6003 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-201-493-6725 (toll - international) and request the 'IDW Media call'.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through September 19, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free - U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (toll - international) and providing this replay number: 13693345.

About IDW Media Holdings

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW Media's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other animated media, IDW Games, Top Shelf Productions, the San Diego Comic Art Gallery, and CTM Media Group Inc., one of the largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers in North America.

Investor Contact

IDW Media Holdings

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

ezra@idwmh.com

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) July 31, 2019

(unaudited) October 31,

2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,685 $ 13,445 Trade accounts receivable, net 7,129 15,998 Inventory - print and production costs 60,226 41,525 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,344 1,757 Total current assets 83,384 72,725 Property and equipment, net 2,873 3,167 Non-current assets Trade accounts receivable - non-current portion - 408 Taxes receivable - non-current 513 513 Intangible assets, net 523 766 Goodwill 2,309 2,297 Other assets 523 463 Total non-current assets 3,868 4,447 Total assets $ 90,125 $ 80,339 Liabilities and stockholders??? equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 2,056 $ 2,150 Accrued expenses 3,496 10,116 Deferred revenue 3,213 1,540 Bank loans payable - current portion 29,616 19,238 Related party loans payable - current portion 500 14,500 Income taxes payable 73 79 Capital lease obligations - current portion 345 402 Other current liabilities 103 95 Total current liabilities 39,402 48,120 Non-current liabilities Capital lease obligations - long term portion 486 727 Bank loans payable - long term portion 9,182 10,500 Related party loans payable - long term portion 8,500 4,500 Total non-current liabilities 18,168 15,727 Total liabilities 57,570 63,847 Commitments and contingencies (see note 10) - - Stockholders??? equity (see note 4): Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 500; no shares issued at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 - - Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 12,000; 7,417 and 6,072 shares issued and 6,897 and 5,553 shares outstanding at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018, respectively 74 61 Class C common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 2,500; 545 shares issued and outstanding at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 5 5 Stock subscriptions receivable (1,000) - Additional paid-in capital 96,036 69,780 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (83) (228 ) Accumulated deficit (61,253) (51,930 ) Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 519 shares of Class B common stock at July 31, 2019 and October 31, 2018 (1,196) (1,196 ) Total IDW Media Holdings, Inc. stockholders??? equity 32,583 16,492 Non-controlling interests (28) - Total stockholders??? equity 32,555 16,492 Total liabilities and stockholders??? equity $ 90,125 $ 80,339

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 11,539 $ 14,246 $ 28,697 $ 38,607 Costs and expenses: Direct cost of revenues 5,249 7,597 14,184 21,154 Selling, general and administrative (i) 7,387 6,872 22,428 20,100 Depreciation and amortization 374 403 1,141 1,204 Bad debt expense 41 (22 ) 82 32 Total costs and expenses 13,051 14,850 37,835 42,490 (Loss) Income from operations (1,512) (604 ) (9,138) (3,883 ) Interest expense, net (11) (70 ) (191) (309 ) Other income (expense) 12 11 (4) 19 Loss before income taxes (1,511) (663 ) (9,333) (4,173 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (1) 202 (18) (3,001 ) Net (loss) income (1,512) (461 ) (9,351) (7,174 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 28 - 28 - Net (loss) income attributable to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. $ (1,484) $ (461 ) $ (9,323) $ (7,174 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (note 3): Net loss per share $ (0.20) $ (0.08 ) $ (1.43) $ (1.17 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted loss per share: 7,339 6,146 6,541 6,123 Dividend declared per common share: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Interest Expense $ 10 $ 77 $ 216 $ 319 (i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $ 787 $ 702 $ 2,518 $ 2,291

IDW MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (9,351) (7,174 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,141 1,204 Bad debt expense 82 32 Stock based compensation 2,518 2,291 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 9,195 968 Inventory (18,701) (14,517 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (647) 322 Deferred taxes - 3,006 Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (6,712) 3,820 Deferred revenue 1,673 (1,827 ) Net cash used in operating activities (20,802) (11,875 ) Investing activities: Business acquisitions (12) - Capital expenditures (604) (546 ) Net cash used in investing activities (616) (546 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 22,751 - Financing under capital leases 6 - Repayments of capital lease obligations (304) (329 ) Proceeds of related party loans 9,000 - Proceeds of bank loans 18,438 24,519 Repayments of related party loans (19,000) - Repayments of bank loans (9,378) (9,133 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 21,513 15,057 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 145 (12 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 240 2,624 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 13,445 9,154 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 13,685 11,778 Supplemental schedule of investing and financing activities Cash paid for interest $ 216 319 Cash paid for income taxes $ 18 159

