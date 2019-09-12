Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.09.2019

WKN: A2PM64 ISIN: CA5625684025 
Mandalay Resources Corporation Announces Commencement of On Vein Development on the Youle Lode

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) is pleased to announce that the first access drive has been completed at the Youle lode with level development now commenced.

Dominic Duffy, President and CEO of Mandalay, commented, "We are extremely pleased with the team's execution in accessing Youle on the 957 level safely and sooner than originally planned. Furthermore, on vein development was initiated on the lode, and we will begin processing ore during September. We foresee the first stope being mined late in the fourth quarter of this year."

Mr. Duffy continued, "Initial assays have been as expected with the most significant being 118 g/t gold and 55.3% antimony over a true width of 0.2 metres."

Mr. Duffy continued, "We were able to access the Youle lode sooner though design changes allowing the access drive to begin higher up the primary access ramp. With the orebody accessed, development and stoping will be ramping up and we expect a continual uplift in Youle production over the next 12 months."

Mr. Duffy concluded, "On the exploration side, due to the late start to our drilling programs in 2019, assays have been delayed on key exploration holes although we will be providing an update on all of our drilling programs by the end of September."

Table 1: Initial Youle Vein Grades

Vein SampledSampled DateIntercept
Easting
(Mine
Grid)		Intercept
Northing
(Mine Grid)		Intercept
Elevation
(Mine Grid)		True
Width (m)		Au
Grade
(g/t)		Sb
Grade
(%)
Main Vein North Wall2/9/191541367519600.1578.159.5
Main Vein North Wall Duplicate2/9/191541367519600.1536.960.3
Main Vein North Wall Duplicate2/9/191541367519600.1549.160.9
Main Vein South Wall2/9/191541367479600.2064.837.1
Main Vein North Wall Duplicate2/9/191541367479600.20118.055.3
Main Vein North Wall Duplicate2/9/191541367479600.2055.349.2
Splay Vein North Wall28/8/20191540967519600.1114.031.4
Splay Vein South Wall28/8/20191540867479600.0824.019.2


Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d466e86-156f-40bf-8fa2-e73a74a58a7c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7069973f-aea6-45bf-80fb-b7bcf755deaf

For Further Information

Dominic Duffy
President and Chief Executive Officer

Edison Nguyen
Manager, Analytics and Investor Relations

Contact:
647.260.1566

About Mandalay Resources Corporation

Mandalay Resources is a Canadian-based natural resource company with producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care and maintenance and development projects in Chile. The Company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony operation in Australia, and gold production from its operation in Sweden to generate near term cash flow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the exploration and development potential of the Youle depositIn addition, there can be no assurance that any inferred resources that are discovered as a result of additional drilling will ever be upgraded to proven or probable reserves. Although Mandalay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)