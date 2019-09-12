Proudfoot Launches Private Equity FutureHub

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proudfoot has successfully launched their Private Equity FutureHub in New York and London. The PE FutureHub is a community to bring together Private Equity leaders across the globe to discuss challenges and successes faced by the industry under Chatham House rules. This comes on the back of a stellar year thus far for Proudfoot, whom have continued to make an impact in all sectors and have been recognized by Forbes for the second year in a row as one of the top 200 management consulting firms in America and CEO Pamela Hackett recognized as a Global Leader in Consulting by CEO Today.

Proudfoot's Private Equity division partners across the lifecycle of portfolio companies to accelerate, capitalize and maximize on the full worth of PE investments. This is achieved through both value creation strategy and implementation by unlocking the multiple effect for the portfolio company and its associated fund. Proudfoot helps PE's and their portfolio companies focus on CGC: Cost: Operational Excellence Transformation, Growth: Revenue Generation, and Cash: Working Capital and Cash Release.

"We are thrilled to have launched the Private Equity FutureHub Community to open the dialogue and discussion between firms across the PE sector," says Pamela Hackett, CEO at Proudfoot. "We're pleased to welcome Ms. Lorena Schoenfeld to the Proudfoot family to build our Private Equity practice, industry partnerships and act as Proudfoot's Chief of Staff. Mr. Michael Kirstein, Executive Vice President has also joined the Proudfoot team. Michael has over 25 years of experience working both in North America in EMA with PE firms building over 500+Mio of value, and will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to support our clients."

As an operational consulting firm, Proudfoot builds on its industry expertise to innovate and implement solutions that improve performance, expand profitability and jumpstart growth for clients. In talks with PE firms, Proudfoot recognized that Private Equity companies face these same challenges; the PE Future Hub is an open way to shine a light on discussions around these topics as a means to begin shaping the Private Equity firms of the future.

"I am delighted to join the Proudfoot team under the direction of Pam's leadership to build this exciting new community for Private Equity and continue shaping this vertical. After our two most recent events, we've already started to connect people across the industry and published the PE InauguralForum Discussion highlights for review by the community. We've also published the Mining Finance Trends white paper to support our natural resources colleagues, have several research papers in development and are leading the conversation on topics that are top of mind in both the operating and deal sides of Private Equity," says Ms. Schoenfeld. "I encourage leaders in the industry to join our community and Private Equity LinkedIn group here to further the discussions and dialogue and to download the white paper outlining key areas including key growth indicators, investor priorities, investor concerns and key takeaways for producers."

The PE Future Hub is also set to launch in Paris, Singapore, Frankfurt and Toronto in the near future.

For more information on the Private Equity Community Future Hub, contact Lorena Schoenfeld, Executive Director of Private Equity and Chief of Staff, Proudfoot. lschoenfeld@proudfoot.com

About Proudfoot: Proudfoot is the world's leading operational management consulting firm and is obsessed with delivering value to clients. We specialize in operational and digital transformation programs. Uniquely, we do this by building capability in your people and engaging them to deliver measurable results. We see consulting as an investment not a cost. With 20,000+ implementation and improvement projects under our belt, we are fanatical with delivering tangible results. Our scorecard shows a minimum return on investment of 400% (avg.) in the first year of a client engagement. We work with clients to implement strategy, achieve improvement objectives and change behaviors. Founded by Alexander Proudfoot in 1946, we work with mid and large cap organizations across industry sectors at the frontline.

For more information visit:

https://www.proudfoot.com/private-equity

https://www.proudfoot.com/mining-finance-trends-pe-white-paper

To Join the PE FutureHub

https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12253052/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/975149/Proudfoot_Proudfoot_Launches_Private_Equity_FutureHub.jpg





For further information: Lorena Schoenfeld, Chief of Staff, Proudfoot, lschoenfeld@proudfoot.com