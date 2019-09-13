Fraport Traffic Figures - August 2019: Frankfurt Airport Reports Ongoing Growth

Most of Fraport's Group airports worldwide show positive trend

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed more than 6.9 million passengers in August 2019, an increase of 1.7 percent year-on-year. With 46,395 takeoffs and landings, FRA's aircraft movements remained at the same level as in August 2018. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.5 percent to nearly 2.9 million metric tons. Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail), in contrast, shrank by 5.2 percent to 173,122 metric tons - reflecting the decline in global trade.

The majority of airports in Fraport's international portfolio showed a positive trend in the reporting month. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in Slovenia grew by 4.5 percent to 211,431 passengers. Fraport's two Brazilian airports in Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, registered a 3.8 percent dip in traffic to nearly 1.3 million passengers. This decrease can still be attributed to the bankruptcy of domestic carrier Avianca Brasil and to the country's ongoing economic slowdown.

At Peru's Lima Airport (LIM), traffic advanced by 6.6 percent to some 2.2 million passengers. Overall traffic at Fraport's 14 Greek airports increased slightly by 1.1 percent to around 5.5 million passengers. The Bulgarian airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) continued to be affected by the consolidation of flight offerings, which resulted in traffic dropping by 9.0 percent to about 1.3 million passengers, overall.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera maintained its growth path, with traffic soaring by 13.7 percent to nearly 5.6 million passengers. Traffic also advanced in St. Petersburg (LED), Russia, rising by 5.8 percent to over 2.2 million passengers. Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China posted a 5.9 percent gain to about 4.4 million passengers.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport Traffic Figures















August 2019









































































Fraport Group Airports1

August 2019





Year to Date (YTD) 2019

















Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements







Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month ? % Month ? % Month ? % YTD ? % YTD ? % YTD ? %







FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,916,741 1.7 169,853 -5.6 46,395 0.0 47,481,070 2.5 1,392,813 -2.5 345,836 1.7







LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 211,431 4.5 849 -7.3 3,428 -0.4 1,278,462 3.7 7,586 -5.4 23,420 -2.3







Fraport Brasil 100.00 1,258,137 -3.8 6,369 -13.9 11,995 -2.7 10,039,400 4.8 53,464 -2.9 89,726 -1.8







FOR Fortaleza Brazil 100.00 569,580 -2.9 3,128 -19.0 5,045 -4.1 4,641,532 11.3 29,061 1.8 39,092 5.1







POA Porto Alegre Brazil 100.00 688,557 -4.5 3,241 -8.4 6,950 -1.7 5,397,868 -0.2 24,403 -7.9 50,634 -6.6







LIM Lima Peru 80.01 2,178,572 6.6 23,593 -2.1 17,803 5.3 15,621,405 6.4 171,375 -4.8 131,432 2.0







Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 5,480,280 1.1 659 -4.7 42,086 -0.6 21,729,026 1.5 5,023 -5.5 176,777 1.6







Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 2,827,105 0.0 491 -3.9 20,953 -1.0 11,932,396 0.7 3,780 -4.7 93,466 0.5







CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 684,529 -2.9 24 -25.5 4,977 -3.5 2,428,178 -2.6 139 3.0 18,549 -4.2







CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 502,014 2.5 38 -8.8 3,215 6.2 2,142,252 -1.9 286 -5.0 14,571 5.2







EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 182,327 4.3 0 n.a. 1,634 0.9 594,527 2.3 0 -55.9 5,524 3.3







KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 67,957 0.8 8 -1.8 590 5.2 237,744 -23.8 64 12.4 2,491 -20.6







PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 142,887 10.3 0 n.a. 1,165 2.7 472,622 9.1 0 n.a. 4,137 4.0







SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 820,904 -2.3 421 -1.9 6,532 -4.5 4,670,915 4.4 3,287 -5.3 38,331 2.1







ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 426,487 1.1 0 n.a. 2,840 0.5 1,386,158 1.2 4 6.7 9,863 0.9







Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 2,653,175 2.3 168 -7.0 21,133 -0.3 9,796,630 2.4 1,243 -7.8 83,311 2.8







JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 355,074 7.0 13 -17.6 4,548 9.2 1,172,451 9.5 72 5.7 15,109 10.1







JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 119,175 0.0 0 n.a. 1,034 -1.8 360,976 3.1 0 n.a. 3,281 1.7







JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 380,546 -1.4 17 -0.3 3,532 -0.1 1,653,835 3.1 122 3.6 15,237 5.8







KGS Kos Greece 73.40 554,180 2.9 34 -6.6 3,571 -3.6 1,938,120 2.2 218 17.5 14,084 -0.7







MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 73,918 3.2 30 0.3 712 -12.6 347,120 6.8 242 -4.9 4,497 16.8







RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 1,078,627 2.1 54 -9.1 6,779 -1.7 3,975,752 -0.2 434 -19.4 26,629 -2.9







SMI Samos Greece 73.40 91,655 3.2 21 -9.6 957 -6.2 348,376 4.3 156 -15.3 4,474 6.4







Fraport Twin Star 60.00 1,258,914 -9.0 557 -11.6 7,996 -12.3 3,945,062 -11.8 3,746 -33.9 27,307 -14.7







BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 841,752 -7.6 539 -12.8 5,225 -10.8 2,419,476 -11.1 3,656 -34.6 16,257 -13.2







VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 417,162 -11.7 18 49.9 2,771 -14.9 1,525,586 -12.9 90 21.5 11,050 -16.8













































At equity consolidated airports

































AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 5,598,917 13.7 n.a. n.a. 29,912 11.5 24,253,524 10.2 n.a. n.a. 141,179 10.4







LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 2,221,090 5.8 n.a. n.a. 16,542 1.1 13,195,340 8.6 n.a. n.a. 113,456 2.6







XIY Xi'an China 24.50 4,395,371 5.9 31,404 15.9 30,697 4.9 31,597,022 6.3 230,163 23.3 229,658 5.1









Frankfurt Airport2











August 2019 Month ? % YTD 2019 ? % Passengers 6,916,897 1.7 47,483,304 2.5 Cargo (freight & mail) 173,122 -5.2 1,417,359 -2.6 Aircraft movements 46,395 0.0 345,836 1.7 MTOW (in metric tons)3 2,887,465 0.5 21,400,907 1.9 PAX/PAX-flight4 158.2 1.8 146.6 0.8 Seat load factor (%) 84.6

79.7

Punctuality rate (%) 69.7

71.2











Frankfurt Airport PAX share ? %5 PAX share ? %5 Regional Split Month

YTD

Continental 63.3 0.9 63.9 1.9 Germany 8.6 -8.3 10.2 -1.9 Europe (excl. GER) 54.6 2.6 53.7 2.7 Western Europe 45.1 3.1 44.4 2.4 Eastern Europe 9.5 0.3 9.2 4.0 Intercontinental 36.7 3.1 36.1 3.4 Africa 4.8 10.4 4.6 10.3 Middle East 5.5 3.4 5.2 1.2 North America 14.2 1.9 12.8 2.8 Central & South Amer. 2.7 4.3 3.4 4.7 Far East 9.5 1.1 10.1 2.1 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.

Definitions: 1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep), preliminary figures; 2 Commercial and non-commercial traffic: Passengers (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements (arr+dep); 3 Inbound traffic only; 4 Scheduled and charter traffic; 5 absolute change vs. previous year in %; *Cargo = Freight + mail

Fraport AG

Dana Selin Kröll

Corporate Communications

Media Relations

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Telephone: +49 69 690 31403

E-mail: d.kroell@fraport.de

Internet: www.fraport.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport