On June 22, 2019, more than 250 SGS employees volunteered to team up with the Royal Thai Marine Corps at Teay Ngam Beach, Sattahip, Chonburi, to take part in environmental preservation fieldwork.

Due to their diverse function - such as providing habitats and shelter for marine organisms and protecting coastlines from the damaging effects of waves and tropical storms - coral reefs are vital to marine ecosystems. As a result, volunteers from SGS took part in expanding the coral area through coral planting, a viable method for preserving and restoring the ecosystems for marine habitats, which are continuously depleting.

Volunteers also had the opportunity to engage in freeing sand sharks to help increase their population, build fish houses and collect garbage to clean Teay Ngam Beach.

Mr. Jirote Na Nakorn, Managing Director of SGS Thailand said: "Our volunteering initiatives are focused on continuously undertaking social responsibility activities that give back to society and align with our values and business principles. It was an honor to work alongside the Royal Thai Marine Corps to help with the vital preservation and coral planting work undertaken at Teay Ngam Beach."

In 2018, 5,592 SGS employees across the globe took part in 18,544 hours of volunteer work, as part of an ongoing commitment to sustainability. As part of the SGS volunteer program in Thailand, staff have taken part in a number of activities in recent years, including:

Promoting education

Preserving community natural resources and environment

Improving a school building for the Thai Mountain community's school children

Constructing a school building for children with disabilities

Restoring a mangrove forest to nurture marine habitats

Planting trees to increase green areas for city dwellers

