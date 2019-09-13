Regulatory News:

ABIONYX Pharma (Paris:ABNX)(FR0012616852 ABNX PEA PME eligible) today announced that the Board of Directors has taken note of the resignation of its current Chairman, Mr. Richard Pasternak, as Director and Chairman of the Board.

The Board elected Mr. Emmanuel Huynh as Chairman of the Board and confirmed Mr. Cyrille Tupin as Chief Executive Officer. The Board expresses its confidence in its new Chairman and in its Chief Executive Officer and assures them of its full support in their mission.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a new generation biotech company dedicated to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients. The biotech assets inherited from CERENIS Therapeutics constitute a rich portfolio of valuable programs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and associated metabolic diseases such as NAFLD and NASH as well as a HDL targeted drug delivery platform in immuno-oncology and chemotherapy.

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98