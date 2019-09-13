TiVo will provide Vodafone customers with personalized search and recommendations, natural-language voice and insights to fine-tune the entertainment discovery experience.

IBC TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced that Vodafone Group is deploying TiVo's Personalized Content Discovery (PCD) to deliver engaging, highly-relevant entertainment experiences to its subscribers. Vodafone offers broadband, TV, mobile and telephone services to 640 million customers in 24 countries as one of the world's leading mobile communications providers.

Vodafone is introducing PCD as part of the new Vodafone TV service in Portugal, the first country to deploy its new "Intelligent Voice Search" feature. It uses TiVo's Conversation, a natural language voice solution, that enables users to find and enjoy entertainment content by simply speaking into their remotes. TiVo's Insight functionality will also help Vodafone maximize the value of PCD by enabling content discovery optimization, promotions targeting and audience engagement monitoring through the analysis of actual viewer behavior data.

Vodafone has already deployed TiVo's Search and Recommendations and predictions capabilities to customers in Spain, Italy, Greece and Romania.

"As a leading global telecoms company, we are dedicated to providing our subscribers with a truly unique and engaging entertainment experience," said Miguel Rodrigues, head of TV development at Vodafone. "With TiVo's Personalized Content Discovery platform, we are able to strengthen our search and recommendation capabilities as well as provide superior voice search using free-flowing conversational dialogue. Combined, these capabilities give us the intelligence and aptitude to tailor and transform the content discovery experience for our customers."

"Our research indicates delivering personalized viewing experiences lowers churn rates by as much as three times, compared with viewers who don't have a personalized experience," said Dave Shull, President CEO, TiVo. "With TiVo's Personalized Content Discovery platform, Vodafone is augmenting its service offerings and keeping their audiences loyal and engaged, while being ahead of the competition in an ever-shifting entertainment landscape. This is a significant extension of our PCD footprint, and we are pleased that Vodafone and its subscribers are benefiting from our expanding language coverage for voice and our updated engagement console, which provides a personalized, feature-rich TV experience."

Learn more about Personalized Content Discovery here.

TiVo will showcase its suite of entertainment discovery solutions during IBC, September 13-17 in Amsterdam. Visit TiVo in Hall 5, stand A31.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group is one of the world's leading telecoms and technology service providers. We have extensive experience in connectivity, convergence and the Internet of Things, as well as championing mobile financial services and digital transformation in emerging markets.

Vodafone Group has mobile operations in 24 countries, partners with mobile networks in 42 more, and fixed broadband operations in 19 markets. As of 30 June 2019, Vodafone Group had approximately 640 million mobile customers, 21 million fixed broadband customers and 14 million TV customers, including all of the customers in Vodafone's joint ventures and associates. For more information, please visit: www.vodafone.com.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.

