Will Launch Advanced Entertainment Experiences and IPTV Solutions for Android TV, Streamers, iOS and Android Mobile Devices

IBC - TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO), the company that brings entertainment together, today announced that Liberty Latin America, a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, has selected TiVo's Next-Gen Platform to bring cutting-edge innovations to its video customers in Puerto Rico. Over time, Liberty Latin America also plans to launch TiVo's Next-Gen Platform in other markets across Latin America.

TiVo's Next-Gen Platform enables Liberty Latin America to seamlessly transition to IPTV and deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. Viewers can enjoy their shows and movies on Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices. Using the full cloud-based TiVo platform also gives Liberty Latin America a smooth migration path for existing hardware, and the ability to add modular functionality on existing devices.

Liberty Latin America's customers will benefit from a sleek user interface, intuitive navigation and enhanced functionality with TiVo Experience 4. It includes hyper-personalized viewing recommendations, universal discovery across content sources, an easy-to-use remote powered by conversational voice control and seamless multiscreen capabilities.

"TiVo's Next-Gen Platform is unique in giving us the flexibility to introduce new, tailored video products and services at scale to serve our different customer segments and markets, while staying ahead of our competitors," said Vivek Khemka, SVP Chief Technology and Product Officer, Liberty Latin America. "We are committed to bringing the latest entertainment innovations to our customers and TiVo is the best partner for us to achieve that with."

"We are excited to work with Liberty Latin America and provide their customers in Puerto Rico and across Latin America with the ultimate entertainment experience," said Dave Shull, President and CEO, TiVo. "TiVo's future-proof product portfolio provides flexibility, scalability and versatile deployment options, which enable an accelerated time to market for Liberty Latin America, helping them quickly deploy in multiple markets."

Learn more about TiVo's Next-Gen Platform here.

About TiVo

TiVo (NASDAQ: TIVO) brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a leading telecommunications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region. Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols "LILA" (Class A) and "LILAK" (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol "LILAB" (Class B).

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. Readers are directed to TiVo's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a description of such risks and uncertainties. TiVo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

TiVo and the TiVo logo are registered trademarks of TiVo Corporation and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Android TV is a trademark of Google LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190913005098/en/

Contacts:

Lerin O'Neill

TiVo

+1 (408) 562-8455

Lerin.ONeill@tivo.com