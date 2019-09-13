Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ARNC ISIN: US88870P1066 Ticker-Symbol: 3T3 
Tradegate
12.09.19
10:12 Uhr
7,660 Euro
-0,056
-0,73 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TIVO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIVO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,351
7,753
09:32
7,412
7,705
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD CLASS A
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD CLASS A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD CLASS A16,590-0,75 %
TIVO CORPORATION7,660-0,73 %