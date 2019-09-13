Die Deutsche Boerse AG hat ueber Aenderungen in den Aktienindizes entschieden. Daraus ergeben sich folgende Aenderungen fuer den Handel auf Xetra (MIC: XETR) mit Wirkung zum 16. September 2019:

Deutsche Boerse AG decided changes to the composition of share indices. The changes will come into effect in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) on 16th September, 2019:



Folgendes Instrument wird in die Product Assignment Group MDX1 aufgenommen:

The following instrument will be included in the Product Assignment Group MDX1:

Handelsmodell/Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group alt Prod. Assignm. Group neu

CTS EVENTIM KGAA EVD DE0005470306 SDX1 (partitionID 55) MDX1 (partitionID 58)



Folgendes Instrument wird in die Product Assignment Group SDX1 aufgenommen:

The following instrument will be included in the Product Assignment Group SDX1:

Handelsmodell/Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group alt Prod. Assignm. Group neu

TRATON SE INH O.N. 8TRA DE000TRAT0N7 GER0 (partitionID 56) SDX1 (partitionID 55)



Folgende Instrumente werden in die Product Assignment Group GER0 aufgenommen:

The following instruments will be included in the Product Assignment Group GER0:

Handelsmodell/Trading model: Continuous Trading

Instrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group alt Prod. Assignm. Group neu

INNOGY SE INH. O.N. IGY DE000A2AADD2 MDX1 (partitionID 58) GER0 (partitionID 56)

INNOGY SE Z.VERK. IGYB DE000A2LQ2L3 MDX1 (partitionID 58) GER0 (partitionID 56)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted.



Sollten Sie Rueckfragen haben, wenden Sie sich bitte an die Xetra Trading

Helpline unter der Telefonnummer +49-(0) 69-2 11-1 14 00.