IBU-tec is benefiting from rising demand for battery materials to meet the volumes required as transportation moves to electric vehicles (EVs) and battery energy storage systems are deployed to address the variable power output from renewable energy sources. Engagement with a major battery manufacturer in the Far East represents an opportunity to increase its output of battery materials by an order of magnitude. We note that IBU-tec's fortunes are not tied to any one battery technology or supplier.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...