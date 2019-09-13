The University of London's new flagship student halls of residence, Eleanor Rosa House, has opened its doors for the academic year 2019/20.

Eleanor Rosa House, which stands 33 floors high and features stunning views across the London skyline, has opened to its first student residents.

A short walk from the main transport hub in the bustling neighbourhood of Stratford in east London, Eleanor Rosa House adds an additional 511 study bedrooms and associated communal space to the University of London's residential portfolio.

Constructed by the Watkin Jones Group, one of the UK's leading construction and development companies, Eleanor Rosa House was forward-funded by University Partnerships Programme (UPP), the UK's leading provider of on-campus residential and academic accommodation infrastructure, with UPP now also operating the accommodation.

As part of the University's 'Leading Women' campaign, which last year celebrated the 150th anniversary of women being first admitted to higher education in the UK, the accommodation is named after Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison, founding principal and vice-principal of College Hall, the University's first hall of residence for female students.

In 1883, Morison became the University of London's first 'Lady Superintendent of Women Students,' with responsibility for women studying at University College and the London School of Medicine for Women which had been established in 1874 by Leading Woman Elizabeth Garrett Anderson. Both pioneering women supported the suffrage movement and women's participation in government and inspired the interior design of the building.

University of London Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE commented: "This landmark development is an excellent addition to our student accommodation portfolio and I am grateful to all of our partners for the punctual delivery of the project. As only the second female Vice-Chancellor of the University of London, I hope resident students will be inspired by the many references to Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison in the building, two truly exceptional women associated with the University."

Richard Bienfait, Chief Executive Officer of UPP, said: "Eleanor Rosa House will provide high-quality, safe, secure and affordable accommodation in the heart of London, increasing and enhancing the accommodation available to students at the University of London and its affiliated institutions. The new accommodation is the result of our second project with the University, reinforcing our bespoke, long-term partnership with the institution."

Mark Slator of Watkin Jones Group said: "Working in collaboration with UPP, the University of London, consultants and our supply chain to provide this exceptional project has been a team effort. Integrating the Leading Women campaign into the identity and interiors of the scheme recognises the excellent historic pastoral care given by Eleanor Grove and Rosa Morison and gives the new building a soul for future residents to enjoy. We are proud to have been part of the development and delivery of Eleanor Rosa House and the wider regeneration of the former Duncan House site."

