Vectron saw a continuation of the weak demand environment for its point-of-sale (POS) solutions in H119, although revenues have improved every quarter since the trough in Q318 and management expects regulatory tailwinds to boost demand from Q4. More digital services partnerships were signed in H1 and the company launched a bundled POS system/digital services offering in June as part of its plan to shift to a digital business model and build a base of recurring revenues.

